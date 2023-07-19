Travis King: US soldier who entered North Korea has history of assault and detention





Seoul CNN —

New details have emerged of a US soldier who crossed into North Korea on Tuesday, but his exact whereabouts remain a mystery as the secretive country has not said a word about the incident.

Court documents showed Private Travis King, believed to be the first US soldier to enter North Korea since 1982, had a history of assault, was being disciplined for his conduct and was due to return to the United States the day before the incident. An army official told CNN the soldier should be administratively separated from the US military.

Details of exactly how King ended up on the North Korean side of the border remain unclear.

King was visiting a border area as a civilian when he crossed the demarcation line.

His motive is also a mystery. Kings’ mother, Claudine Gates, told ABC she was shocked after learning from the US military that her son had crossed over to North Korea.

I don’t see Travis doing anything like that, Gates told ABC, adding that she heard from her son several days ago and that he told her he would be returning to his base in Fort Bliss.

The United States has actively reached out to North Korea to resolve the situation, but has yet to receive a response, a defense official said Wednesday. It is typical of North Korea not to respond to American outreach, the defense official added.

Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said Tuesday that the United States had had no contact at this stage with North Korea about King. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday, Aquilino said King passed through the Joint Security Area’s demilitarized zone, was arrested by the North Koreans and had no contact at this point.

Aquilino added that he had received no reports that King was a North Korean sympathizer.

The U.S. military identified King as a cavalry scout who joined the military in January 2021. U.S. officials did not say how long King had been in South Korea, but at one point he was disciplined for assault and spent about 50 days in a detention center.

King was held in a designated detention center under the Status of Forces Agreement with South Korea, officials said, which is an agreement that outlines how U.S. service members, their family members and other Department of Defense personnel are treated and treated in a foreign country, including its justice system.

A US official told CNN King was released on July 10 and was due to return to the United States on Monday.

Another official told CNN that King was escorted to the airport by military officials, but the escorts were unable to escort him to the gate and he ultimately did not board his flight.

King appears to have a history of violent behavior. South Korean court documents show he was charged with assault twice in the past year and fined for one of the incidents.

Last October, he was charged with repeatedly shoving and punching a victim in the face at a club in Mapo-gu, Seoul, after being denied a drink he requested, Seoul Western District Court documents show.

Following the alleged assault, King was taken into custody and placed in the back seat of a patrol car, when he allegedly used offensive language against Korea, the Korean military and the Korean police while angry, according to the court document.

He then allegedly kicked the door of the patrol car several times, causing 583,959 Korean won (about $461) in damage, according to the court document. As a result, King was fined 5 million Korean won (about $4,000), the document said.

The court document also referred to an earlier assault case against King from September 2022, which was dropped after the alleged victim expressed her intention not to press charges against King. South Korean police told CNN King was transferred to US military police after an assault investigation last September. It is unclear if the incident they were referring to was the same case that was dismissed by the court.

It is unclear whether the time he spent in custody was related to these incidents.

