UK housing market outlook to avoid recession despite price-zero growth | housing market





According to analysts, the UK housing market is expected to avoid a downturn due to rising interest rates, despite house price inflation falling to zero in May.

The Statistical Office said the drop in month-on-month growth from 0.5 per cent in April to 0 per cent in May meant that the annual home price inflation rate fell to 1.9 per cent.

But the larger-than-expected drop in UK inflation meant that financial markets no longer expected sharp increases in interest rates to help the housing market.

Meanwhile, rents have risen by a record 5.1% for 14 months in a row, adding to concerns that the private rental market is struggling to meet the growing demand from those unable to afford a home.

Rising mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis have prevented many people from entering the real estate market over the past year, which has reduced the number of deals and ended a two-year 20% price surge.

Recent figures from Nationwide and Halifax have shown year-over-year price declines, but ONS’ broad market measures that include cash buyers have found that year-over-year real estate inflation has narrowly avoided reversing.

Some forecasters predicted inflation would fall by more than 10 per cent next year as interest rates rose to 5 per cent, but Barret Kupelian, chief economist at consulting firm PwC UK, said a decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in June was likely to convince the Bank of England to moderate further rises in borrowing costs.

The latest inflation figures, which were lower than expected by economists, mean that financial markets no longer expect the Bank of England interest rate to peak at 6.5 per cent, he said. We also expect the headline inflation figures next month to get another positive response from the financial markets. This means that those looking to refinance their mortgage over the next few months can do so at a mortgage rate that is more favorable than the one currently offered.

Combined with the potential for real wage growth, this effect could mean that the housing market could be in a significantly different position six months from now, with a possible rebound.

Marc von Grundherr, Director of Real Estate Brokers Benham & Reeves, said: “The pandemic real estate roller coaster ride has certainly stopped so far in 2023, but instead of the market going off track, what we are seeing now is housing prices returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Average home prices rose to 304,000 in England, 213,000 in Wales, 193,000 in Scotland and 172,000 in Northern Ireland in the 12 months ending May.

The North East recorded the highest annual percentage change of all UK regions, with a 4% increase in the 12 months to May 2023, while the East had the lowest at 0%.

Rhys Schofield, managing director of Derbyshire-based mortgage advisory firm Peak Mortgages and Protection, said landlords are struggling to contain rents after a series of unaffordable cost increases.

Michelle Lawson, Director of Fareham-based brokerage Lawson Financial, said: [rental income tax changes]The landlord can no longer absorb this rise and naturally has to go through the chain.

