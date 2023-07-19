US soldier Travis King entered North Korea: what you need to know | Prison News





King, 23, crossed over to North Korea instead of boarding a plane to Texas where he could have faced military discipline.

Already strained ties between the United States and North Korea have been further complicated following a bizarre incident involving a US soldier illegally crossing the northern peninsula. US officials believe Travis King is currently in custody.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What happened?

King was serving nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released on July 10 and was sent home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and been discharged from service.

He was escorted through customs but left the airport before boarding his plane. It is unclear how he spent the hours until he joined a tour in the border village of Panmunjom during which he crossed the border on Tuesday afternoon.

Who is Travis King?

The 23-year-old soldier was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division. The military released his name and limited information after the Kings family was notified. But a number of US officials provided additional details on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Kings’ mother told ABC News she was shocked to learn her son had crossed over to North Korea: “I don’t see Travis doing anything like that,” said Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin.

Gates said the US military told him Tuesday morning that his son was entering North Korea. She said she heard from her son a few days ago, when he told her he would be returning to Fort Bliss soon. She added that she just wanted him to come home.

And after?

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US government was working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident. The US-led United Nations Command said the soldier would be held by North Korea.

Let’s closely monitor and investigate the situation, US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin told a Pentagon press conference, noting that he was primarily concerned about the welfare of troops. This will develop over the next few days and hours, and will keep you well informed.

It was unclear whether or how the United States and North Korea, which do not have diplomatic relations, would hold talks.

As of Wednesday, North Korean state media had made no mention of the incident.

In the past, Sweden, which has an embassy in Pyongyang, provided consular services to other US nationals detained in North Korea. But diplomatic staff at its embassies have reportedly not returned to North Korea since the country imposed a COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020 and ordered all foreigners out.

Some observers say the Kings deal could be used as a tool to exert leverage.

They could use that as a bargaining chip and say that if you want him to come back you’ll have to pull more troops out of South Korea or get rid of this nuclear advisory group or something, Lawrence Korb, former US deputy secretary of defense, told Al Jazeera, referring to the nuclear advisory group where the leaders of the US and South Korea drew up plans to bolster US extensive deterrence against nuclear threats from North Korea.

They obviously have the upper hand, we care about our men and women who serve, Korb said.

A North Korean guard post (top) on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is seen above a South Korean military fence (bottom) from the border town of Paju [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]

What will happen to him?

Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the North Korea Human Rights Committee, said King would likely be tortured.

It is very likely that he will be subjected to harsh treatment, especially since he is a member of the US armed forces, so the likelihood of him being tortured, of being subjected to psychological pressure, physical torture, the likelihood of that happening is very high, Scarlatoiu told Al Jazeera.

Have American citizens ever been detained in North Korea?

Yes. Here are five such cases:

Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was arrested for allegedly removing a political banner from a North Korean hotel, a crime for which he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. Warmbier was arrested at the airport as he left the country with a tour group in January 2016 and paraded in front of reporters in Pyongyang where he sobbed and pleaded for his release, saying he had made the worst mistake of my life. His release was secured after Joseph Yun, then the State Department’s special representative for North Korean policy, made a secret trip to Pyongyang. Warmbier returned home in a coma after nearly 18 months in captivity and died six days later. North Korean officials blamed his condition on drugs they said he had taken for botulism. Korean-American tour operator and missionary Kenneth Bae has spent the longest time in North Korean custody of any US citizen arrested there since the Korean War. Bae was arrested in November 2012 and sentenced to 15 years of forced labor for seeking to overthrow the government. He worked hard in a North Korean labor camp from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., working in the field, carrying rock, shoveling coal, he told CNN after his release. He was released two years later after a secret mission to Pyongyang led by then US intelligence chief James Clapper. TV reporters Laura Ling and Euna Lee were arrested by North Korean guards in March 2009 while on assignment at the Chinese border to report on refugees fleeing the impoverished regime. Three months later, they were sentenced to 12 years of forced labor for illegal entry and other crimes. Their release was secured when former US President Bill Clinton visited Pyongyang on a surprise mission that year. The trip was a major propaganda opportunity for the North, with state media claiming that Clinton had an in-depth conversation over dinner with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Missionary Evan Hunziker swam naked and drunk across the Yalu River from China to North Korea in August 1996 when he was arrested and charged with espionage. He was released three months later after US Congressman Bill Richardson visited Pyongyang. The North Koreans initially demanded $100,000 for the Hunzikers’ illegal entry into the country, but later agreed to release him after his $5,000 hotel bill was paid. Upon his return, Hunziker praised his North Korean captors for their nice gesture of peace in freeing him, but he was found dead in an apparent suicide a month later. Drunk after 10 beers, American soldier Charles Robert Jenkins crossed the North in 1965 while patrolling the Korean Demilitarized Zone in an effort to avoid facing combat in Vietnam. He quickly regretted his defection but was detained for decades, teaching English to North Korean soldiers and appearing in propaganda leaflets and films. He was finally allowed to leave in 2004 and went on to speak about the dire living conditions in the North until his death in 2017.

