UK: ‘Economic loss of 15 billion a year from disease explosion’ | british news





The UK is gripped by an “explosion of disease” costing the economy $15 billion a year, experts warn.

According to a new report, Britons have “the worst population health in Europe” due to high obesity, excessive drinking and large health inequalities.

Poor health of the population, growing number of elderly people and “abundant demand” for care are leading to a “health emergency”, study finds.

As a result, there is a high level of “premature disease that is often avoidable” that is damaging the economy and the NHS.

A new report, titled A Covenant for Health, says millions are getting sick prematurely, forcing many to quit their jobs.

This has been estimated to cost the economy £15 billion from 2022 to 2023 due to higher welfare costs and lower tax revenues.

“Action must be taken urgently,” the authors wrote. “The UK has the worst population health in Europe, the highest levels of obesity, the worst levels of excessive alcohol consumption, very high health inequality and very large numbers of people falling ill much earlier than expected.”

“Our high-grade, premature and often avoidable diseases are damaging lives, our societies, regions and economies. Without decisive action, the situation will only get worse.”

A new report by former Labor Secretary Lord Filkin and former Health Minister Lord Bethall, public health experts and academics at the King’s Fund think tank, calls for an “emergency program for better health.”

Covenant for Health Commission Chair Lord Filkin said: “We are in a population health emergency. Poor population health, more elderly people, expanding demand and NHS costs are leading to a disease explosion. By 2030, 16 million people will live with obesity, and over the next five years 500,000 will die from smoking and poor air quality.

“We need to stay healthy to be happy, to contribute, to keep our economy and the NHS alive. But governments, businesses, society, all of us have done too little to prevent declining health.

Former Health Minister Lord Bethell added: “Our leaders must recognize that the public must support healthy communities and engage people in their own health by advocating actions to address smoking, obesity, heart disease and other chronic diseases, as well as junk food and dirty air.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Our goal is to enable people to live longer, healthier and more independent lives, and we are committed to increasing healthy life expectancy by five years by 2035 and closing the gap between regions with the highest and lowest life expectancy by 2030.”

“We introduced calorie labeling, restricted store placement of unhealthy foods, increased drug and alcohol treatment and recovery funding to the largest ever in the UK, and will help quit smoking by providing free vaping starter kits to 1 million smokers across the UK.

“Our major condition strategy will create a plan to address the six most prevalent major conditions, from prevention to treatment, and will consider a variety of factors, including work, education and transportation, all critical to good physical and mental health.”

