UK Inflation: What Causes the Surprising Drop? | british news





According to the latest figures, falling prices for fuel, milk, cheese and eggs have helped inflation fall alarmingly while putting pressure on sugar, jams and syrups to keep costs high.

The inflation rate fell from 8.7% last month to 7.9% by June this year.

Economists had predicted that the CPI would rise only 8.2%, but fell more sharply than expected due to falling gasoline and diesel prices and slowing food price growth.

Latest Inflation: Interest Rate Forecasts Changed Significantly

Sky News takes a look at the reasons behind the numbers and what keeps prices high.

transport

The relaxation of annual rates for transportation was almost entirely due to changes in automobile fuel prices.

Fuel costs are down 22.7% this year through June 2023 compared to a 12.1% drop in May.

Average petrol and diesel prices were 143.0 and 145.7 pence per liter respectively in June 2023 compared to 184.0 and 192.4 pence per liter in June 2022.

food

Food inflation fell to 17.3% in June from 18.3% in May.

The biggest driver of these declines came from milk, cheese and egg prices, which eased to 22.8% from 27.4% in May.

There were other small downside effects for meat (mainly pork products), bread and cereals.

9:27 'We aim to cut inflation in half'

9:27 ‘We aim to cut inflation in half’

Inflation on these products was high due to increased production costs for dairy farmers, often contributing to higher prices. Livestock, animal feed and farm labor costs have all risen over the past year but have eased over the past month, helping to keep inflation down.

However, two small, partially offset synergies were seen in sugar, jam, syrup, chocolate, baked goods (especially chocolate), bottled water, soft drinks, and juice.

This is partly because India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer, is cutting exports after rains are damaging its sugar cane crop and converting more of the sweetener to biofuels.

raw materials and factories

In addition, raw material prices fell, causing prices to drop 2.7 per cent and actually become cheaper for the first time since the end of 2020, ONS said.

Prices for goods leaving factories rose 0.1% from a 2.7% rise.

Prices have risen since the end of the pandemic as supply chain issues and difficulties in sourcing goods have driven up costs. The war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis have pushed gas prices to record highs and increased costs across the economy. However, this has had an impact on inflation as wholesale oil and gas prices have fallen.

furniture and household items

With falling commodity prices, this category also fell to 6.6% from 7.5% in May. This is the lowest recorded rate since November 2021.

This was in part driven by falling prices for various lounge, bedroom, kitchen and dining furniture.

