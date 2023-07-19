UK Weather: Month of Rain, Rain in 48 Hours





The unstable situation in the UK may be due to heat waves in Europe. Photo: Getty

Parts of the UK could get a month’s worth of rain in just 48 hours this weekend.

While the rest of Europe bakes at high temperatures that can reach 50 degrees Celsius, the UK is exposed to a more unstable and humid environment.

However, two factors may be linked that have caused Britain to become trapped in cyclonic ridges as a heatwave fueling temperatures in Europe.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told the Mirror:

“What we have this weekend is showers for a lot of people. I think the main weather advisory this weekend is for continued rain, especially in the west and parts of northern England.”

About 60mm can fall in certain areas on Saturday and Sunday, which is about 75% of the average monthly rainfall.

Get ready for a wasted summer. Photo: Getty

It comes after the Met Office said it was still ‘possible but unlikely’ that a 40C heat wave would hit the UK this summer.

According to Met Office’s Grahame Madge, there is currently no “forecast signal” that temperatures in the UK will hit 40C, but warmer is likely by the end of August.

Temperatures in the UK have been mostly in the low 20s so far this summer, and much of the country has been plagued by periodic showers and thunderstorms.

“There is no forecast signal that temperatures will reach last year’s threshold this year,” said Mr Madge.

“The probability of reaching 40C is about 1%, so it’s unlikely in any given year, but of course it’s feasible.”

READ MORE: London fire brigade prepares for heat wave with new specialist training after 16 homes destroyed in last year’s wildfires

It’s exactly one year after record-breaking temperatures hit the UK.

The highest recorded temperature in the UK was 40.3C in Lincolnshire on 19 July 2022.

Prior to that, it was 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019.

Last year in London, extreme temperatures caused numerous fires across the capital.

Read more: Fears of flying on vacation as experts warn planes may struggle to take off in scorching heat

As Europe prepares for record temperatures, the Charon heat wave has just begun.

Europe’s previous record was 48.8C in Italy in 2021, but some experts believe it could be broken.

The high temperatures in Europe are caused by settled conditions below the upper ridges located across the continent.

There are also “unusually high” surface ocean temperatures, exacerbating the effects of heat waves.

But the southward movement of the jet stream, which pushed the high pressure southward across the region, brought a system of low pressure into the UK, bringing more unstable and cooler weather, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/one-month-rainfall-48-hours-uk-washout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos