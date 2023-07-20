Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows to Back the US Dollar with Bitcoin if Elected President





Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to gradually back the US dollar with Bitcoin (BTC) if elected president.

Speaking at a Heal-the-Divide PAC event on July 19, Kennedy claimed that supporting the US dollar with what he called hard currencies, including gold, silver, platinum or bitcoin, could help stabilize the US economy.

Backing US dollars and debt securities with durable assets could help restore the dollar’s strength, curb inflation, and usher in a new era of financial stability, peace, and prosperity in the United States.

Kennedy explained that the process would be gradual and that, depending on the success of the plans, he would adjust the amount of dollar support.

My plan would be to start very, very small; perhaps 1% of treasuries issued would be backed by hard currencies, gold, silver, platinum or bitcoin, he said.

Additionally, Kennedy said he would exempt Bitcoin-to-US dollar conversions from capital gains tax.

In his view, the proposed exemption would boost investment and incentivize companies to expand their business in the United States rather than other crypto-friendly jurisdictions such as Singapore or Switzerland.

Kennedy’s latest round of pro-Bitcoin comments follows his appearance at the Miamis Bitcoin 2023 conference on May 19, where he announced he would be accepting political campaign donations in Bitcoin.

On July 9, investment disclosures revealed that Kennedy owned up to $250,000 worth of Bitcoin, despite his previous statements in which he denied having exposure to the asset.

RFK Jr. is one of many presidential candidates making sweeping crypto-based promises. On July 14, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to ban central bank digital currencies if elected president.

If I’m president, on day one, we’ll eliminate central bank digital currency. Do. Dead. That’s not happening in this country, DeSantis said.

