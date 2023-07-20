A tourist who saw an American soldier sprinting towards North Korea initially thought it was a stunt





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Sarah Leslie thought she was watching a stunt when she saw a US soldier start running towards North Korea.

Leslie and her father, New Zealand tourists, were part of a group that left Seoul on Tuesday morning to visit the demilitarized zone that separates South and North Korea.

Pvt. Travis King was among the group of 43 tourists, Leslie told The Associated Press, even though he was dressed casually in jeans and a t-shirt and she had no idea at the time that he was a soldier or in trouble with the law.

King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released on July 10 and was due to return home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could face additional military discipline and be discharged from service.

Leslie said his tour group went further than many by visiting the Panmunjom Village Joint Security Zone, effectively allowing tourists to enter North Korean soil inside one of the buildings, which are jointly owned. To participate in such a tour, she said, one had to submit their passports and obtain permits in advance.

The band left Seoul by bus early in the morning, and Leslie noticed that King was traveling alone and did not appear to speak to others during the tour. At one point, she says, he bought a DMZ hat from a gift shop.

The tour was coming to an end on Tuesday afternoon, the group had just left the building and were busy taking pictures when she saw King running very fast.

I initially assumed he had a friend filming him in some kind of really dumb prank or stunt, like a TikTok, dumbest thing you could do, Leslie said. But then I heard one of the soldiers yell, Catch this guy.

Leslie said the order was shouted by an American soldier, part of a group patrolling the area with South Korean troops.

But the soldiers did not have time to react. She said that after walking about 10 meters (30 feet) down a narrow passage between the distinctive blue buildings, King was over the border and then disappeared from view. It was all over in seconds.

Leslie said she didn’t see anyone on the North Korean side. The tour group had been informed earlier that the North Koreans had kept a low profile since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After King fled, she said, the soldiers pushed all the tourists into a building and then took them to an information center to give statements. She said many tourists, including her father, did not see King running but a soldier explained the events to them.

People couldn’t quite believe what happened, Leslie said. Many were truly shocked. Once we got on the bus and got out of there, we were all staring at each other.

Leslie, a lawyer from New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, said she had long had an interest in the Koreas after studying politics at university and watching South Korean films.

She said she struggled to understand why King would go to North Korea.

I didn’t think anyone would ever want to do that, she said.

