Pound Sterling Falls as Big BoE Rate Hike Bet on Soft UK Inflation

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June rose 7.9% year-on-year, with expectations rising 8.2%. Monthly UK Consumer Price Index inflation fell to 0.1% in June. An expected 0.4%. The GBP/USD pair breaks below 1.3000 on the soft UK CPI.

Britain’s annual consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.9 per cent in June, slowing sharply from the 8.7 per cent increase recorded in May, the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday. The market expected growth of 8.2%.

Excluding volatile food and energy, core CPI rose 6.9% last month, beating expectations for a 7.1% increase compared to a 7.1% increase in May.

Meanwhile, the UK Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% MoM in June, compared to previous forecasts of 0.4% and 0.7%.

UK retail price index for June missed expectations, rising 0.3% month over month and 10.7% year over year.

FX Influence

In an automatic reaction to the UK CPI data, the GBP/USD pair fell almost 60 pips to trade near 1.2960, down 0.46% on the day.

GBP/USD: 15-minute chart

Why is UK inflation important to traders?

The Bank of England (BOE) is tasked with keeping inflation at around 2%, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI), which lends its monthly release weight. An increase in inflation means either a rapid rise in interest rates or a decrease in the BOE’s bond purchases, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a decrease in the rate of inflation indicates an easing of monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to strengthen the GBP.

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) determines the UK’s monetary policy. Its main goal is to achieve ‘price stability’ or a steady inflation rate of 2%. A tool to achieve this is through the adjustment of the base lending rate. The BoE determines the level of interest rates across the economy by setting the rates at which commercial banks lend and at which rates banks lend to each other. This also affects the value of the pound sterling (GBP).

When inflation is higher than the Bank of England’s target, it responds by raising interest rates, making it more costly for individuals and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the pound as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to put their money. If inflation falls below target, it’s a sign that economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to lower credit in the hopes that businesses will be able to borrow to invest in growth-creating projects. This is negative for the pound.

In extreme circumstances, the Bank of England could implement a policy called quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases credit flows in a stagnant financial system. QE is a policy of last resort when lowering interest rates does not produce the desired results. The QE process involves the BoE printing money to buy assets (usually government bonds or AAA rated corporate bonds) from banks and other financial institutions. QE generally weakens the pound sterling.

Quantitative Tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE and is implemented when the economy strengthens and inflation begins to rise. During QE, the Bank of England (BoE) buys government and corporate bonds to encourage lending by financial institutions. In QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds and reinvesting maturing principal in bonds it already owns. It is generally positive against the pound sterling.

This section below is a preview of UK inflation data, posted at 02:15 GMT.

The Office for National Statistics is due to release UK inflation data on Wednesday. Core annual inflation appears to be holding steady at 7.1%, and the headline figure is expected to drop further. UK CPI data could reinforce 50 bps BoE rate hike in August and fuel pound sterling rally.

The most important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the United Kingdom (UK) will be released on Wednesday 19 July. Amid rising wages and inflation pressures in the UK, a UK CPI release is likely to have a significant impact on the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate hike prospects and will affect the near-term direction of the GBP/USD pair.

“The UK economy and financial system has historically been resilient to interest rate risk,” said BoE Governor Andrew Bailey after releasing the central bank’s semi-annual financial stability report on Wednesday. Bailey reiterated his view that current pay rises are not in line with the BoE’s 2% inflation target. His comments come after the UK labor market report saw unemployment rise higher to 4.0% in the three months to May while wage growth hit a record high of 7.3% in the year to May at 3M YoY.

Hot wage inflation data bolstered the case for aggressive tightening by the BoE over the coming months, with a peak rate near 6.25%. That said, all eyes now remain on the June UK inflation report, which could solidify expectations for a 50bp rate hike by the Bank of England next month.

What to expect from the next UK inflation report?

Economists expect headline annual UK consumer price index inflation to fall to 8.2% in June, compared to the 8.7% print reported in May. Core CPI for June is expected to rise 7.1% YoY, at the same pace as May. On a month-to-month basis, UK CPI inflation is likely to rise 0.4% in June, slowing from the 0.7% increase booked for May.

Analysts at BBH said: “The UK data highlight will be the CPI for June on Wednesday. Headline is expected to rise 8.2% y/y versus 8.7% for May, core is expected to remain steady at 7.1% y/y and CPIH is expected to rise 7.5% y/y versus 7.9% for May. If so, the headline is at its lowest level since March 2022, but still well above the target of 2%.”

“WIRP suggests that another 50bps hike will be priced on August 3rd, followed by 25bp hikes on September 21st, November 2nd and December 14th, peaking bank rates near 6.25%,” the analysts added.

When will the UK Consumer Price Index report be released and how will it affect GBP/USD?

UK CPI data is released this Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. Ahead of the much-anticipated UK inflation release, the pound (GBP) remains in correction mode after setting a 15-month high at 1.3146 on Friday, struggling below the round 1.3100 level against the US dollar. Increasing bets on aggressive BoE tightening against the dovish Fed rate outlook are likely to limit the correction of the GBP/USD pair.

Hotter-than-expected headlines and key inflation data triggered a fresh surge in pound sterling, raising the odds of a BoE rate hike of 50bps in August. GBP/USD may resume an uptrend towards 1.3200. Alternatively, if core inflation data falls short of market expectations, GBP/USD is likely to extend a correction to the 1.2850 key support level.

Meanwhile, Dhwani Mehta, Asia Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a brief technical outlook for the majors and explains: UK inflation data therefore holds the key to the short-term direction of the currency pair.

Dhwani also explains important skill levels for trading the GBP/USD pair. The next relevant hurdle for buyers of the pound sterling can be seen at the multi-month high of 1.3146. On the downside, immediate support awaits at the 1.3000 round level, below which sellers may target the July 13 low of 1.2984. A further correction would expose the 1.2950 psychological level.”

