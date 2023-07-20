Netflix has just removed its basic ad-free plan in the US and UK





In its earnings release on Wednesday afternoon, Netflix said: In Q1, we lowered prices in a number of less-penetrated markets, and in Q2, we phased out our Basic Ad-Free plan for new members and new members in Canada (existing members on the Basic Ad-Free plan are unaffected). Were now doing the same in the US and UK. We believe our entry prices in these countries, $6.99 in the US, $4.99 in the UK and $5.99 in Canada, offer great value to consumers given the breadth and quality of our catalog.

If you are already subscribed to the basic plan, you can keep the subscription as long as you don’t cancel it or change plans. But if you were looking to downgrade your Netflix subscription to a cheaper ad-free plan, you’re out of luck. With this change, Netflix now only offers an ad-supported tier at $6.99 (4.99)/month, the standard plan at $15.49 (10.99)/month, and the premium plan at $19.99 (15.99)/month.

Netflix previously hid its basic plan behind a See All Plans button. Picture: Netflix

The $9.99/month Basic tier served as a middle ground between Netflix’s more expensive ad-free tiers and its ad-supported plan, allowing you to stream in HD on just one device at a time. Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka confirmed the plan’s removal in a statement to The Verge, adding that the services’ starting prices of $6.99 in the US and $4.99 in the UK are lower than the competition.

During an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the goal for streamers was to optimize the structure of the service plan, noting that we want to give consumers access to a wide range of prices. We believe the entry prices we currently have represent incredible entertainment value and attract a good share of registrations.

Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall for Netflix’s base plan when it quietly pulled it back to Canada. In the US and UK, Netflix also began hiding the basic plan when new users signed up to the platform, requiring them to click a See All Plans button for it to appear as an option alongside its other plans. The basic plan also didn’t allow you to add an additional member to your account under its paid sharing policy.

Disclosure: The Verger recently produced a series with Netflix.

Update July 19, 9:28 a.m. ET: Updated to add a statement from a Netflix spokesperson.

Update July 19, 4:30 PM ET: Added quote from Netflix’s second quarter earnings release.

Update July 19, 6:35 PM ET: Added quote from Netflix’s second quarter earnings call.

