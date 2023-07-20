Cost of Living – Latest: Interest Rate Forecasts Change Dramatically When Inflation Falls More Than Experts Forecast | british news





UK shops are at risk of becoming ‘blackmail vending machines’ as CCTVs are deployed to tell if they are behaving like shoplifters.

An expert adviser on retail theft has warned supermarkets not to create “intimidating and intimidating” aisles filled with barriers, security tags and dummy products.

According to Professor Adrian Beck, security measures normally applied to alcohol and beauty products are increasingly being used in grocery stores as more people steal necessities to “live on”.

CCTV software is being deployed in some stores that monitors customers and alerts security guards if a customer’s movements match those of a shoplifter, said a criminologist who has advised retailers on theft prevention for 30 years.

“Every aisle can be a vending machine because every aisle is so controlled,” said Professor Beck, Academic Advisor to ECR Retail Loss Group.

“It’s like walking down a busy street at night when everyone has their security shutters down. It feels like a brutal space.”

According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), shoplifting has increased by 26% in the past year.

Prof Beck said the growing number of people in “precarious” economic positions “inevitably… leads to people stealing food, in particular, and other necessities for survival”.

Because supermarkets make small margins on groceries, theft may be rare before it becomes cost-effective to increase security or simply stop selling certain products, Professor Beck explained.

“In 2021-22, high levels of theft cost retailers nearly $1 billion,” said Tom Ironside, BRC’s director of business and regulation.

“Retailers are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on security staff, CCTV, security tags and other anti-crime measures.”

Sky News has previously reported on dairy milk in security cases, fake coffee pots on shelves and locked powdered milk.

Not all security is so obvious. Some stores use CCTV technology “not unlike AI” to track customer behavior, said Professor Beck, former head of criminology at the University of Leicester.

“You can tell them to find a red coat or someone who takes something off the shelf and puts it directly into their pocket.”

Other stores are looking again for Argos ways to steal catalogs only, he said.

