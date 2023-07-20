North Korea: What happened to other US soldiers who entered the state?





July 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. military identified a soldier who made an unauthorized crossing into North Korea on Tuesday as Private Travis T. King and said he was being disciplined before fleeing during a tour of the heavily fortified border area.

He is believed to be being held in the North, but his exact motive and other details remain unclear.

Attempts by American soldiers stationed in South Korea to desert or transfer to the communist state are rare, but here are a few cases that have occurred since the Korean War of 1950-1953 ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty:

–Joseph T. White shot the lock on a door leading to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas while an American soldier was stationed in South Korea in 1982, before surrendering to North Korean troops, according to an account published by the Korea Times.

The North claimed he had defected, although Pyongyang refused a request from the United Nations Command to meet him. A U.S. military spokesman later said an investigation indicated White entered North Korea of ​​his own free will. In a video released by the North, White denounced the United States and praised North Korea and its then-leader Kim Il-Sung.

White’s parents later received a handwritten letter believed to be from their son, in which he said he worked as a teacher and was happy up North, The Washington Post reported. White drowned in a swimming accident in the North in 1985, according to a media report, citing information received by his parents.

– Charles Robert Jenkins entered North Korea while on patrol in the DMZ in 1965. He later expressed regret for fleeing and told his marriage court that his motive was to avoid dangerous duty in South Korea and fight in Vietnam. Jenkins said he had drunk 10 beers before the incident.

During his nearly four decades in the North, he taught English and also portrayed an American spy in a propaganda film. Jenkins married Hitomi Soga, a Japanese woman abducted by Pyongyang. Soga was allowed to return to Japan in 2002 and Jenkins joined her with their two daughters in 2004. Jenkins died in 2017.

– James Joseph Dresnok was a 21-year-old US Army soldier stationed in South Korea in 1962 when he fled to the North. Facing a court-martial for skipping duty, Dresnok describes in a film about his life how he crossed the DMZ, through a minefield. Dresnok and three other American military defectors, including Jenkins, Jerry Wayne Parrish and Larry Allen Abshier, lived in relative isolation for years before becoming North Korean movie stars portraying evil Americans in propaganda films promoted by then-leader Kim Jong-Il. Reports, citing Dresnok’s sons, say he died in Pyongyang in 2016.

