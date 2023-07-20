Netflix Axes, cheapest plan in US and UK to lead ad-supported tier





Netflix no longer offers the cheapest ad-free streaming plans in the US and UK, and aims to entice value-conscious consumers to sign up for ad-supported packages.

The Basic plan, which offered a single stream for $9.99 per month in the US and £6.99 per month in the UK, is no longer available to “new or returning members” in those countries. According to Netflix, existing Basic members can “stay on this plan until they change plans or cancel their account.”

Netflix’s elimination of the Basic Plan is intended to increase customers with the ad-supported Standard With Ads, which the company first launched last November. In May, Netflix said it had more than 5 million subscribers with its ad-supported plans, and 25% of new subscribers had taken advantage of the package.

“Starting at $6.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK [for Standard With Ads] It’s lower than the competition and given the breadth and quality of our catalog, it offers great value to consumers.

The company discontinued its basic plan in Canada last month. The move to end basic plans in the US and UK comes as Netflix is ​​set to report Q2 2023 earnings after the market close on Wednesday. Analysts expect Netflix to report a significant rise in the company’s new paid sharing program, which seeks to monetize illegal crypto sharing, which began widely during the second quarter in the US and several other countries.

In its Q1 2023 earnings report, Netflix revealed that its ad-supported plan already has a higher overall average revenue per customer (aka ARPU) than its $15.49/mo standard plan in the US. This means that the company is generating at least $8.50/month of advertising revenue per subscriber on the Standard With Ads plan.

Netflix’s Standard With Ads offers simultaneous viewing on up to two devices (just like the Standard without ads plan), but no offline viewing or the option to add additional members. The plan provides an average of 4 minutes of non-skippable ads per hour.

The company says that while “the majority of TV shows and movies” are available on ad-supported plans (approximately 95% of Netflix’s entire catalog on average worldwide as of Q1), “a minority is not due to license restrictions.” Netflix’s ad-supported plans are currently available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain.

VIP+ Analysis: Hurdle Now, Reward Later on the Netflix Advertising Tier

