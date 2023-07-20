US soldier reportedly laughs as he crosses North Korean border | US Army





A US soldier who entered North Korea as part of a tour group after escaping military detention laughed as he fled the inter-Korean border, according to media reports.

U.S. and Korean officials identified the soldier as Private 2nd Class Travis King, according to CBS News. King, 23, was being held by South Korea at Incheon airport near Seoul and facing deportation when he fled.

After passing through airport security, he unexpectedly joined a tour group in the Korean border village of Panmunjom, a popular tourist spot inside the 248 km (154 mile) demilitarized zone, or DMZ.

A tour member later told CBS News that King, who was reportedly in civilian clothes, threw a loud ha ha ha and just ran between some buildings.

Pentagon officials said UN Command security forces who escorted the tour group pursued King, a native of Racine, Wis., but were unable to catch him.

Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, confirmed that an army soldier had passed through the demilitarized zone of the joint security zone. It was recovered by the North Koreans, according to NBC News.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a news conference on Tuesday that King entered North Korea intentionally and without permission.

There’s a lot they were still trying to learn, but what we do know is that one of our servicemen who was on tour voluntarily and without permission crossed the military demarcation line, Austin told Pentagon reporters. Austin said King is likely now being held in North Korea.

A US State Department spokesman said the department has not contacted the North Koreans or other governments about the matter.

Adam Smith, a senior Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN that North Korea’s detention of an American soldier poses a serious diplomatic problem since the United States and North Korea do not have diplomatic relations.

If an American soldier is detained in North Korea, our priority must be to secure his return, Smith said.

A New Zealand tourist who was part of the Kings group told The Associated Press that at the end of their tour, their group was sort of walking around while being watched by South Korean and American soldiers. The tourist said soldiers from the North Korean side appeared to be inside a building. She then noticed a man running what looked like full throttle towards the North Korean side.

It is not clear that King, 23, who was due to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, wants to return to American soil. He was released on July 10 after two months in custody for assault, including damage to a police cruiser, and could face additional military disciplinary action and be discharged from service upon his return to the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The Kings uncle, Carl Gates, told The Daily Beast that the soldier was collapsing due to a family tragedy. Gates explained that his son, KingNazir, battled a rare genetic condition, SPTLC 2, before he died of the disease in February at the age of six.

When my son was on life support, and when my son died, Travis started [being] reckless [and] mad when he knew my son was about to die, Gates said. It looked like he was falling apart. It affected Travis a lot.

His family described King as a quiet loner who did not drink or smoke and enjoyed reading the Bible.

I don’t see him doing this intentionally if he was in his right mind, Kings’ maternal grandfather, Carl Gates, told The Associated Press. Travis is a good guy. He wouldn’t do anything to hurt anyone. And I don’t see him trying to hurt himself.

A U.S. Army spokesperson said King was a cavalry scout in the First Armored Division who joined the service in January 2021, according to CNN. His service awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Kings’ mother, Claudine Gates, told ABC7 she was shocked by the news. I don’t see Travis doing anything like that, Gates told the network, adding that she heard from her son several days ago and that he told her he would be returning to his base in Fort Bliss.

King appears to be the first US soldier to defect to North Korea since 1962, when James Dresnok, who was facing court-martial for taking unauthorized overnight leave, crossed the heavily fortified border north.

The apparent defection represents a headache for US officials and comes amid strained relations between the two Koreas, and between Washington and Pyongyang. On Tuesday, the USS Kentucky, a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived at South Korea’s Busan naval base.

Admiral Aquilino said the visit was a critical display of American might, according to NBC News.

We often assure our allies and partners, and this is just one of those manifestations, he said.

Sean Timmons, with Tully Rinckey, a law firm specializing in military legal matters, told The Associated Press that if King tried to portray himself as a legitimate defector fleeing political oppression or persecution, it would be up to North Korean leaders to decide whether he can stay.

It will depend on the whims of their leaders, what they want to do, Timmons said.

