US Treasury targets corrupt businessman in North Macedonia





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an individual, Jordan Orce Kamcev, to North Macedonia pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14033. Today’s designation underscores the United States’ continued commitment to promoting accountability of individuals and entities that undermine or threaten the stability of the Western Balkans through corruption and other destabilizing behavior.

Mr. Kamcev abused his position, engaging in corrupt activities and pursuing a self-serving agenda at the expense of democratic institutions and citizens of North Macedonia, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The Treasury remains committed to holding perpetrators of corruption to account.

COLLAPSE TRIGGED BY THE CORRUPTION OF THE OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR OF NORTH MACEDONIA

Businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev (Kamcev) has been heavily involved in corruption including abuse of power, money laundering and other crimes for more than a decade starting in the early 2000s. In a separate trial, Kamcev pleaded guilty to aggravated abuse of power in the Empire case, in which he was suspected of criminal association, fraud, money laundering and other crimes related to his activities.

Additionally, Kamcev used his corrupting influence and wealth to manipulate North Macedonia’s judicial system in his favor. In 2020, the chief prosecutor of the Special Prosecutors Office (SPO) was accused of accepting a bribe from Kamcev and testified that Kamcev paid money in exchange for arrest conditions and favorable outcomes. Kamcev then filed a civil suit against the chief prosecutor and others, claiming they had extorted him. A civil court in Skopje ruled that Kamcev was not a victim and was not entitled to compensatory damages.

In the aftermath of the scandal, the SPO collapsed. As a result, many high-level corruption cases that the SPO had investigated remain stagnant and undecided, delaying accountability for many individuals who engaged in acts of corruption similar to Kamcev.

Today, OFAC has named Kamcev pursuant to EO 14033 for being an accomplice or having engaged directly or indirectly in Western Balkan related corruption, including bribery by, on behalf of, or otherwise related to a Western Balkan government, or a current or former government official at any level of government in the Western Balkans, such as embezzlement of public property, expropriation of private property for personal or political gain, or bribery.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in the property of the named person described above that is in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons is blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. Persons within (or transiting through) the United States that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited, unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt. Prohibitions include making any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any Blocked Person, or receiving any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from such person.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons who engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned person may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to enforcement action.

Click here for more information on today’s nominee.

