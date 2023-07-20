The United States continues to try to micromanage the war in Ukraine





One of the greatest challenges a superpower faces is determining what it can and cannot do. When you’re a global hegemon, you might believe you can micromanage wars, orchestrate foreign countries’ diplomatic relations and domestic politics, and precisely calibrate how others perceive you. This tendency is evident in the US approach to Ukraine. Although the United States provided Ukraine with strong diplomatic support and a significant supply of modern weaponry, it did so with a catch. To avoid provoking Russia too much, it seems, the Biden administration has been very restrained in offering additional types of weaponry and therefore additional military capabilities to Ukraine. Until recently, the United States has given noticeably mixed signals on when or even if NATO, the West’s preeminent military alliance, might accept Ukraine into its ranks.

The general presumption seems to be that the United States can help Ukraine just enough without going overboard. The lower powers in the United States tend to make the calculations simpler: pick a side and do whatever you can to help them win.

The twists and turns of last week’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, exposed US strategy at its worst and best. Opening day could have been disastrous. The official alliance statement, in which the United States presumably played a major role in forming, states at the outset that Russia is the most significant and direct threat to the security of the Allies as well as to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. Yet the statement included a salad of qualifying and obfuscating words about whether Ukraine, the country currently at war with Russia, and thereby protecting many NATO states, would be allowed into the alliance. Although the statement said that Ukraine’s future lies in NATO, it offered only a vague idea of ​​when the process leading to that future might even begin. The key paragraph surprisingly concludes that NATO will be able to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and the conditions are met. Ukraine thus seemed to be offered a deeply conditional chance of receiving an invitation to possibly join NATO in some unknown future. The implication was this: we see Ukraine as a partner, but only up to a point.

Ukrainian leaders were not happy. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is generally highly complimentary of the United States and NATO, publicly lambasted the statement after its wording became known. Describing his language as unprecedented and absurd, he expressed reasonable fear that NATO is leaving a window of opportunity open to broker Ukraine’s membership in future talks with Russia. The hostility and intensity of the Ukrainian reaction seemed (strangely) to take the Biden administration by surprise to the point that, according to the Washington Post, US officials considered retaliating by further watering down statements of support for Ukraine. It would have been a catastrophic mistake.

Yet after the United States unnecessarily provoked Ukrainians, who are fighting for their country’s existence, and then considered making matters worse by punishing them, the administration abruptly pivoted and, on the second day in Vilnius, brought much more comfort. President Joe Biden himself has made it clear that he believes Ukraine could quickly enter NATO once the ongoing fighting is over, and Ukraine’s armed forces have received pledges of significant military support. In the end, not only did the alliance seem much more united on the status of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian leadership was much happier.

The summit offered an important lesson in what the United States should and, more importantly, should not do. American leaders, like their Soviet counterparts during the Cold War, often act as if they have control over other countries and the course of events. During the Vietnam War, the United States did not trust the South Vietnamese to defeat the Communists and gradually resumed more and more fighting until the war was essentially between North Vietnam and the United States. So when the United States lost its desire to support the conflict and began to withdraw in the late 1960s, the South Vietnamese state it had infantilized over the previous decade was unable to preserve its own independence. The USSR and the United States made a similar mistake in Afghanistan.

The Americas’ approach to the war in Ukraine shows some understanding of the limits of American power. The Biden administration, with seemingly strong bipartisan support, has carefully avoided Americanizing the war by bringing American combat forces into the fray. It has provided significant support to Ukraine with arms, training, intelligence, etc., but it is the Ukrainians who are fighting and dying. These limitations on US involvement are a positive development, heralding a less intrusive form of US intervention in future conflicts.

Yet the United States must also understand that it cannot dictate the course of war. Some US decisions on whether or not to supply weapons seem designed to limit Ukraine’s options, and very often seem to be aimed at trying to direct a certain outcome for the war.

The United States has provided Ukraine with powerful but limited-range systems: 155 mm howitzers, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System equipment, anti-radar missiles, armored fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft systems. These are effective in defensive warfare but offer little or no ability to strike deep inside enemy (or enemy controlled) territory. They would be of little use, for example, in helping Ukraine liberate Russian-occupied Crimea. In response to Ukrainian requests for longer-range systems, the United States either slowed them down (as in the case of the F-16 fighters) or refused to supply them (as is currently the case with the army’s tactical missile systems).

This kind of carefully circumscribed support could make sense if the United States also tries to broker a peace deal with Russia. Indeed, it has heightened Ukrainian fears that Washington is looking at control of Crimea or even other parts of occupied Ukraine as potential bargaining chips in future negotiations with Russia. In practice, the Americas’ restraint backfired. Ukraine was forced to fight a longer and more costly war than it otherwise would have. Because they lacked the ability to hit strategic targets well behind Russian lines, Ukrainian military planners opted this summer for a slow, deliberate, and wasteful campaign against entrenched Russian forces, in preparation for a direct counterattack in the future. European countries, especially the UK, which supplied the Storm Shadow cruise missiles, have been more supportive of extending Ukraine’s military range.

The US approach has also backfired on the Biden administration by forcing it earlier this month to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, something the White House surely wishes it never had to do. But in its slow and relentless war, Ukraine used massive amounts of munitions faster than expected. As stocks dwindled, cluster munitions that break into small pieces that increase the risk of harming children and other civilians may have become the only munitions available that could make a difference in the campaign against Russia.

The best thing the United States can do to end the war is to give Ukrainians the support they need to drive the Russian military out of their country. Even if Washington wanted to, it cannot force Ukraine to accept a specific peace agreement (like handing over Crimea). If the United States drastically reduced its aid, it would not necessarily force Ukraine to give up. More likely, it would lead to an even longer and bloodier war, as Ukraine would continue to fight, with the support of European states that believe more strongly than the United States that Russia must be defeated.

The real choice facing the United States is whether to help the Ukrainian military win the war in the fastest and most efficient way possible, with the fewest number of deaths on either side. This would be both the wisest and most humane solution. But that would require American acknowledgment that the Ukrainians are the ones fighting and that the United States cannot always maintain control.

