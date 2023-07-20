Met Office provides update on possibility of 40C UK heatwave after hot European temperatures.





The Met Office has given Britons an update on the possibility of the UK experiencing 40C as the continent cooks out in another heatwave.

Mercury is staggering toward the mid-40s over most of mainland Europe, with experts warning the 48.8C record could be broken.

The UK is expected to see soaring temperatures over the next six weeks, and Britons will experience a heat wave during their summer holidays.

The Met Office is suggesting that Mercury will exceed its seasonal average to bring much-needed warmth after a period of instability.

People enjoy warm weather at Hastings beach in East Sussex. Photo Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021.gbnews

Britain’s National Weather Service said “by mid-month, more conditions will settle in and the shower regime will be reduced”.

“Temperatures are generally expected to be around the average year-round, and will probably get slightly warmer towards the end of this period.”

However, chances of Britain witnessing similar temperatures to mainland Europe were dampened by unstable weather over several days in July.

Met Office spokeswoman Grahame Madge said there was no warning sign that temperatures would rise to 40C.

Madge said: There is no forecast signal that temperatures will hit a threshold this year.

Sun worshipers make the most of the current heat wave at Green Park in the heart of LondonPA.

The chance of reaching 40C is about 1%, so it’s unlikely in any given year, but of course it’s possible.

Temperatures in the UK next week are not expected to compete with those experienced in Europe.

London can expect the mercury to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and tomorrow the capital will hit 23 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fluctuate around the early teens.

Spain and Greece have been hit hard by forest fires.

As many as 4,000 people have been evacuated from La Palma.

Tourists gather under the shade and listen to their guide during a heat wave in Ronda, Spain, on July 17, 2023. Reuters/Jon Nazca

Conversely, milder weeks in the UK are matched with few showers and overcast conditions.

Met Offices predicted on Thursday: Early fog clears to leave a bright start for many, but showers will develop throughout the day.

Rather cool, but pleasant in sunny weather. Clouds over Northern Scotland.

Looking ahead to the second half of the week, the UK Met Office added: Friday will be rather cool with clear skies and showers.

More persistent rain arrives later from the west, providing a heavy downpour and windy weekend. Maybe more humid.

