China’s ambassador to Washington has warned that Beijing will retaliate against US national security measures targeting the country, including an inbound investment screening mechanism being prepared by the White House.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Xie Feng said China could not remain silent as the United States imposed sanctions and export controls that would make it harder for China to secure cutting-edge American technology, including cutting-edge chips.

The Chinese government cannot just sit idly by, Xie told the security forum on Wednesday. We will not make provocations, but we will not back down from provocations. So, China will definitely make our response.

Xie was speaking as the US administration put the finishing touches to an investment screening mechanism designed to reduce the amount of US money invested in Chinese entities involved in areas such as semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence that could help its military.

The Commerce Department is also preparing to update export controls from last year to close some loopholes and make it harder for companies like Nvidia to sell AI-related semiconductors in China.

Beijing has recently taken action that has been interpreted as retaliation by the United States and its allies. Following an investigation into US chipmaker Micron that US officials saw as a tit for tat response, China in May banned some of the country’s entities from buying the group’s semiconductors.

And earlier this month, Beijing said it would require Chinese companies exporting gallium and germanium to obtain licenses, which could limit the supply of two minerals needed to make chips.

It’s not our hope to have a tit-for-tat [measures]. We don’t want a trade war [or] technological warfare, Xie added. We want to say goodbye to the iron curtain, to the silicon curtain.

Speaking of attempts to thwart Chinese efforts to get the most advanced chips, he said: It’s like banning the other party from wearing outdated swimsuits in a swimming contest while you’re wearing a speedo yourself.

Xie refused to be drawn into speculation about Qin Gang, his predecessor as ambassador and now foreign minister, who has not been seen in public for nearly four weeks. Thank you for your care, he said in response to questions about the whereabouts of officials.

China’s foreign ministry said Qin was ill but did not provide any details, prompting speculation the top diplomat could be under investigation.

Pressed by China’s relations with Russia and its refusal to condemn Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said it was natural for the two neighbors to maintain friendly relations.

He responded to a question about the redeemable qualities he saw in Vladimir Putin by saying he had not met the Russian leader. But he joked that President George W Bush once said he looked Putin in the eye and found him to be very direct and trustworthy.

President Bush Junior said he looked into Mr. Putin’s eyes, saw his soul [and thought] hes reliable, Xie said, before laughing out loud.

