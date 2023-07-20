India’s Tata Group to build a $5 billion gigafactory in the UK





On January 12, 2023, Tata Motors’ EV concept was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 in India.

Anidito Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Tata Group will develop a major facility for electric vehicle battery production in the UK, and the Indian conglomerate will invest more than $4 billion (approximately $5.17 billion) in the project.

The news represents a significant boost to the UK’s plans to secure its own supply of EV batteries as it moves away from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

In a statement on Wednesday, the UK government said the site would create 4,000 direct jobs and provide batteries for Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors. Other customers in the UK and Europe are also eyeing it.

The government said the plant would create thousands of additional jobs further down the supply chain in sectors related to critical raw minerals and battery materials.

Learn more about electric vehicles on CNBC Pro

“This investment will be important in boosting the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long term,” the government said.

“With an initial output of 40 GWh, it will provide almost half of the battery production the Faraday Institution estimates the UK will need by 2030,” he added.

The Gigafactory will be one of the largest in Europe. We aim for mass production in 2026. A so-called gigafactory is a facility that produces batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is widely credited with coining the term.

It was widely reported that the UK would provide Tata with a substantial subsidy for the project. The government said support details for Tata Sons “will be published in a timely manner as part of regular transparency data.”

CNBC Pro’s stock selection and investment trends:

Secretary of State Grant Sharps told the BBC on Wednesday morning that it was “certainly the biggest car investment in Britain in the last 40 years” and represented “great confidence in the British economy”.

As for the value of the incentive given to Tata, Shapps acknowledged that it was “big and makes no bones about it,” but declined to give an exact number. The numbers “will come out as usual due to commercial sensitivities,” he added.

The UK wants to stop selling new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030 and will require all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions from 2035.

Industry insiders welcomed news of the gigafactory plans.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “This is an attack on the UK car industry, our economy and UK manufacturing jobs and shows that the country is open to business and electric vehicle production.”

“We are coming at a critical moment when the global industry is rapidly transitioning to electrification,” he added.

Hawes said battery production in the UK is “essential if we want to anchor wider vehicle production here in the long term”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/19/indias-tata-group-to-build-5-billion-gigafactory-in-the-uk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos