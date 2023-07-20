Israeli President Herzog responds to criticism from US lawmaker in speech to Congress





Herzog addressed boycotts by some lawmakers during his speech.

I am not immune to criticism among friends, including some voiced by respected members of this House, Herzog said. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although it doesn’t always have to be accepted. But criticism of Israel must not cross the line leading to the denial of the right to exist of the State of Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (center left) speaks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) before his address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023. | Francis Chung/POLITICS

He warned against the boundary between criticism and anti-Semitism.

Challenging the right of the Jewish people to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy, it is anti-Semitism. To denigrate and attack Jews, whether in Israel, the United States or anywhere in the world, is anti-Semitism, he said. Anti-Semitism is a disgrace in all its forms, and I commend President Joe Biden for presenting the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Combat Anti-Semitism.

There were no signs of disunity during the address, with lawmakers frequently applauding and standing ovation. Rep. Jerry Nadler (DN.Y.) held an Israeli flag. Almost all the seats were filled in what was only the second speech the Israeli head of state had ever given to Congress, the first being by Herzog’s own father, former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, in 1987.

Herzog’s visit to Washington was clouded by Bidens’ dynamic with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the president has invited to the United States this year. That invitation came during a Monday call between the two men on the eve of Biden welcoming Herzog to the White House, a visit interpreted by many as a rebuke to Netanyahu.

His speech comes during a period of heightened scrutiny of democratic standards in Israel. Netanyahu, who leads the most right-wing government in the country’s history, has signaled he will press ahead with a controversial plan to limit the influence of Israel’s judiciary despite massive protests that have blanketed the country since January.

I am well aware of the imperfections of Israeli democracy, and I am aware of the questions posed by our greatest friends, Herzog said during his address. The momentous debate in Israel is painful and deeply troubling, as it highlights the cracks in the whole.

Herzog also denounced Iran’s possible nuclear capabilities, as the Biden administration continues to seek to limit the country’s approach to nuclear weapons.

Let there be no doubt: Iran is not striving to achieve nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, Herzog said to a standing ovation. Allowing Iran to become a nuclear threshold state, whether by omission or by diplomatic commission, is unacceptable.

At least five progressive members boycotted Herzog’s speech, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Cori Bush (Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.), primarily because of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people and its democratic standards. | Francis Chung/POLITICS

Herzog expressed hope for uniting a younger generation of Israelis and Palestinians, but warned that Israel could not accept what he called Palestinian terror against the country, which undermines a future of peace.

Herzog also praised Tel Aviv’s LGBTQ Pride Parade, one of the largest in the world, to applause from Democrats not reflected across the aisle.

The lines that received consistent bipartisan applause were those that praised the longtime ally between the United States and Israel.

Clearly, America is irreplaceable to Israel, and Israel is irreplaceable to America, Herzog said.

Jonathan Lemire and Nicholas Wu contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/19/israel-president-address-congress-00107065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos