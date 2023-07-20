North Korea detains an American soldier: what you need to know





The world was shocked on Tuesday when an American soldier deliberately and illegally crossed the inter-Korean border during a group tour of the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, becoming the last American citizen to be detained by North Korea.

The exact motive of the soldier, Pvt. Travis T. King, remains unknown, and US officials said they are working with their North Korean counterparts to have him released. North Korea has yet to release a statement on the incident. The United States has no diplomatic relations with North Korea and remains technically at war with the isolated communist country.

If Private King defected, he would be the first American serviceman to do so since the early 1980s.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Travis King?

Private King, 23, joined the army in January 2021 and became a cavalry scout assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, the army confirmed in a statement. Members of his brigade began arriving in South Korea in late February 2022, according to a press release.

His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Last October, he got into a run-in with the law in South Korea after an altercation with locals in which he damaged a police car, according to South Korean media and police officials.

Pvt. Travis King spent time in a South Korean prison for assault and was supposed to be on a plane this week bound for Fort Bliss, Texas, to face disciplinary action. Credit … via Associated Press

When his brigade returned to the United States, Private King was forced to remain in South Korea and administratively attached to another unit, the Second Brigade Combat Team, Fourth Infantry Division.

He spent time in a South Korean prison for assault and was due to be on a plane earlier this week to Fort Bliss, Texas, to face disciplinary action in the United States.

He was escorted to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, and his military escorts were unable to stay with him past the security checkpoint, according to an army official familiar with the situation who was not officially authorized to speak. But instead of boarding the plane, he took a group tour of the Joint Security Zone, which sits inside the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas and is commonly known as Panmunjom.

It remains unclear how Mr King managed to leave the airport.

Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesman, told a press conference Wednesday that US officials are still gathering facts and working to ensure the well-being of Private Kings and bring him home to his family.

Mr Miller said US military officials contacted the North Korean military on Tuesday but did not get a response.

What happened at the border?

Private King was at the border with other tourists and fled as they watched, according to accounts in local and international news reports.

According to one account, unarmed soldiers guarding the tour were unable to catch him as he headed towards North Korea. He was last seen being held by North Korean soldiers.

To our right we hear a loud HA-HA-HA and a guy from OUR GROUP who has been with us all day runs between two of the buildings and on the other side!! another tourist wrote on Facebook, according to NK News. It took a second for everyone to react and realize what had really happened.

Another tourist, Sarah Leslie, told New Zealand’s 1News that when Private King rushed to the border she thought he was doing it for a TikTok video.

Suddenly I noticed a guy running, dressed in black, what looked like full throttle towards the North Korean side, she said. My first thought was, what an absolute idiot.

He just kept going and didn’t stop, she added.

Eventually the soldiers realized what was happening and chased after him, but to no avail, according to witnesses. The visit was cut short and the rest of the group was quickly shuffled into a building.

Everyone was flipping their lids off, and once we entered the building it was kind of like oh my god, Ms Leslie said.

Mr Kings’ mother told ABC News she last heard from her son a few days ago, when he told her he would be returning to his Fort Bliss base soon.

I don’t see Travis doing anything like that, Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wis., told the outlet.

What is Panmunjom?

Panmunjom is an 800m by 400m enclave inside the 2.5 mile wide DMZ, which separates the two Koreas. The DMZ was created as a buffer between rival armies, and Panmunjom has been their only point of contact since signing the armistice to suspend the Korean War 70 years ago.

Originally, there was no boundary line inside Panmunjom, and officials and soldiers from both sides could move freely between the borders. But when North Korean soldiers murdered two American soldiers in Panmunjom in 1976, a demarcation line, a thin slab of concrete, was put in place to separate the two sides.

Who are the other Americans detained by North Korea?

No American detained by North Korea has ever entered the country through the Joint Security Area, as Private King did on Tuesday.

North Korea is commonly described as the world’s most isolated nation and a totalitarian police state that regularly threatens nuclear war with the United States. He was accused of kidnapping foreigners and running a network of prison camps.

Yet the North has attracted many Americans, about 20 of whom have ended up in detention there in recent decades.

During the post-war years, several American soldiers absented themselves from their bases in South Korea and passed through the heavily armed DMZ. The best-known example is that of Charles Robert Jenkins, an Army sergeant who defected to North Korea in 1965 to avoid combat in Vietnam.

Mr Jenkins was allowed to leave North Korea in 2004.

In the North, he was said to have taught English to North Korean military cadets and appeared in anti-American propaganda leaflets and films.

Some American tourists who traveled to North Korea to get a glimpse of one of the world’s last remaining socialist resisters have also been detained there. In 2013 Merrill Edward Newman, an American retiree, was released after being detained for 42 days for committing hostile acts.

Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after being found guilty of attempting to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel in Pyongyang. In 2017, he was taken home in a coma after 17 months in captivity and died shortly thereafter.

Some Christian evangelists have also been detained in North Korea. Robert Park, a Korean American missionary from Los Angeles, entered North Korea from China on Christmas Day 2009, holding a Bible in one hand and shouting, Jesus loves North Korea. Mr. Park was held for 43 days before being released and expelled from the country.

Is it easy to go around Panmunjom?

Joining a Panmunjom tour requires approval from the US-led United Nations Command, which oversees the southern part of the area while the North Korean People’s Army oversees the north. Approval can take days and requires visitors to provide passport information.

From Panmunjom, tourists can gaze at the gigantic flagpole that the North erected in a propaganda war with the South on which side could raise the highest flag.

The highlight of the visit are the three blue structures built for meetings between envoys and other officials at the center of Panmunjom.

Tourists are allowed to enter the central structure, known as T2, where they can enter North Korean territory across the demarcation line. It is the only place in the DMZ where a tourist can legally enter North Korean soil.

Private King entered North Korea between these buildings.

What could happen next?

The fate of the soldiers will largely depend on whether North Korea, which has yet to comment on his case, treats him as a defector or an illegal intruder.

A defector would be allowed to live in the North. But those accused of entering the country illegally have often been used as negotiating tools.

For several years, North Korea has not responded to Washington’s repeated calls for dialogue. The United States does not have an embassy in Pyongyang. He relies on the Swedish Embassy to help protect the interests of the Americans detained there.

Choe Sang-Hun reported from Seoul and John Ismay from Washington. Edward Wong contributed reporting from Washington.

