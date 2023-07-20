United Kingdom August Weather Forecast





The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted when the heatwave would return. Photo: Getty Images

Summer 2023 Weather Forecast: Met Office Reveals When Heat Will Return…

It has been washed out in the UK over the past few weeks, even as countries across Europe are facing extreme heat waves.

June was the hottest and driest on record, but July seemed windy and wet.

With many Brits wondering when summer will return, now the Met Office has predicted when things will improve.

Then, when will the intense heat return and the August heatwave? Here’s what we know.

Rain is preventing British holidaymakers from visiting the beaches. Photo: Getty UK weather forecast for August

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Britain will no longer see hot summer weather until mid-August.

“The general point is we’re going to be a little bit more stable throughout this week, but we’re not going to see as much wet and windy weather as we did over the weekend,” explained meteorologist Simon Partridge.

At the same time, however, there will be no particularly dry, stable or warm weather, so conditions will continue in July as they have in the past few weeks.

Hot weather won’t return until August. Photo: Getty

Looking ahead, he added that the same weather would continue into next month.

“The main sign for the current long-haul models is that it’s only getting drier and hotter by mid-August.

“The clogged and unchanging weather patterns are one of the reasons the weather has warmed in southern Europe, as high pressure continues to sit still and build up warmth.”

But unfortunately, that keeps us in a more volatile climate, so there won’t be much of a surprise over the next few weeks.”

We may see hotter weather next month. Photo: Getty

Since early July, unsettled conditions have brought rain, high winds and thunderstorms.

The long-term forecast for August says we will continue to see these conditions at the beginning of the month with widespread showers and above-average precipitation.

As the Met Office website explains: Showers may become less likely towards the middle of the month as more stable conditions become somewhat more likely.

Temperatures are generally expected to be around the average year-round and will probably get slightly warmer towards the end of the period.

