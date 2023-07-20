The Surreal Korean Border Village Where an American Soldier Crossed North





TOKYO (AP) Blue-roofed huts, a raised concrete slab and raked gravel are all that separate the rival Koreas at Panmunjom, a rare close point of contact along the world’s most heavily armed border.

People have crossed that thin line, but only in very special circumstances, passing between two nations that are still technically at war.

Former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did. Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in crossed the border hand in hand with Kim. In 2017, a defecting North Korean soldier fell nearby to heavy gunfire in a mad dash for the shrine.

And this week, a US soldier facing possible military discipline rushed to the line, sparking an international incident that could worsen already strained relations on the Korean Peninsula, where the North has staged dozens of missile tests this year as it works to push forward a nuclear program to target the US mainland.

Much of the 4 kilometer wide (2 1/2 mile wide) demilitarized zone is wild, guarded by mines, barbed wire fences, tank booby traps and combat troops on both sides. It is jointly overseen by the United Nations Command led by the United States and North Korea.

But Panmunjom, a once obscure farming village inside the DMZ that is now home to a Common Security Zone, is different. It’s a tourist spot, albeit one of the worlds most surreal.

Seven decades of division since the end of the Korean War are made palpable by South Korean soldiers standing guard, looking across the border. The North Korean soldiers are there too, but less visible most of the time.

The Korean Peninsula was divided at the end of World War II into a Soviet-controlled North and a US-backed South. It was at Panmunjom that American and North Korean forces negotiated and eventually signed the 1953 Truce that ended fighting in the Korean War and created the DMZ. There has never been a formal peace treaty.

A carnival atmosphere can sometimes set in around Panmunjom, with souvenir shops, fast food restaurants and throngs of tourists, although North Korea has been closed to tourism due to the pandemic since early 2020. The South Korean side has an amusement park not far from the village, and once had a Popeyes chicken shop.

South side tours reportedly drew around 100,000 visitors a year before the pandemic, when South Korea restricted gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Tours resumed completely last year.

The region is also a throwback to the Cold War, a period of barely contained and simmering hostility between nuclear-armed rivals. There were ax killings, American bomber overflights and desperate defections along the border. US presidents and high officials regularly visit the south side of the DMZ for photo ops.

The tourist area is a short drive from Seoul, which is within easy artillery range of an estimated 70 percent of North Korea’s 1.2 million troops deployed along the border.

There are occasional verbal exchanges between American soldiers and their, often professional, North Korean counterparts at the demarcation line in the village.

It may be a thrill for tourists, but it’s a dangerous proposition for the soldiers watching, often just meters (feet) apart.

Months and years often pass uneventfully, but when something does happen, it can be violent.

In 1976, North Korean soldiers killed two US Army officers, and the US responded by launching nuclear-capable B-52 bombers towards the DMZ in an effort to intimidate the North.

In 1984, North Korean and UN Command soldiers exchanged fire when a defected Soviet citizen sprinted to the south side. Three North Korean soldiers and one South Korean soldier were killed.

In 2017, when a fleeing North Korean soldier crashed his jeep and then ran across the border, North Korean soldiers fired handguns and rifles before southern soldiers could drag the injured soldier to safety. South Korean soldiers did not return fire.

The North Koreans who have fled to the South, around 30,000 since the end of the Korean War, have mainly used the more porous border between the North and China.

In 2019, during a period that saw unprecedented diplomacy between North Korea and the United States and South Korea, Trump and Kim shook hands at the border. Trump stepped over the concrete slab, becoming the first US president to set foot on North Korean territory.

Tuesday, Pvt. Travis King, 23, became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years, after crossing the border at Panmunjom.

King, who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison, was charged with assault and sent Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could face additional military disciplinary action and be discharged from service. But officials say that instead of boarding the plane, he left the airport and then joined a tour of Panmunjom.

