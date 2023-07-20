Extreme heat in the United States, in numbers





The United States continued to experience scorching temperatures as a heatwave bakes much of the northern hemisphere. Here’s what the numbers tell us about the heat and how it affects Americans:

Wednesday marked 20 straight days of temperatures at or above 110 degrees in Phoenix. Until this year, the longest streak had been 18 days in 1974. The city’s peak of 116 degrees also broke the previous record of 115 for the date, which was set in 1989.

Phoenix also set a record Tuesday for the number of consecutive days nine when the low temperature was in the 90s.

More than 86 million people in the United States live in areas that were expected to experience dangerous heat levels on Wednesday.

For 33 days, El Paso reached temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

High temperatures in the Northern California interior will be about 10 degrees above average on Thursday.

Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning through Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 113 degrees this week.

Las Vegas, NM recorded its highest temperature on record when it reached 100 degrees in the city on Tuesday.

Roswell, NM is expected to hit 110 degrees on Wednesday.

A monitoring station in Hoonah, Alaska, in the southeast of the state, hit a record high of 78 degrees on Tuesday, breaking the record for that date by one degree. Zone high temperatures for July are generally closer to 63 degrees.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to rage in the south, west and northeast. Atlanta had an air quality index of 134 on Wednesday. A number above 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a number above 200 is considered unhealthy for everyone.

San Angelo, Texas reached 106 degrees on Wednesday, the 21st day of this year, it has been 105 degrees or more there. Last year’s total was 23. There hasn’t been a day in 2021 that topped 105 degrees.

Austin, Texas hit 105 degrees on Wednesday, hitting 10 straight days at that temperature or higher for the first time in recorded history.

Camille Baker and John Keefe contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/article/us-heat-wave-temperatures.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos