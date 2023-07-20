Netflix price changes remove cheapest ad-free plans in UK and US





Netflix has quietly ended its cheapest ad-free plan due to massive price fluctuations.

Basic Tier previously allowed users to watch all movies and TV shows on the streaming platform in standard definition without ads for just $9.99 (10.99) per month. Now it seems like users have to either watch ads to the end or pay for a more expensive streaming plan to keep costs down.

Users can no longer subscribe to the basic plan for new users or users re-subscribing to the plan. However, current subscribers can keep their plan until they change their plan or cancel their account.

Currently, the cheapest ad-free option is Netflix’s standard plan, which allows two simultaneous streams for $15.49 ($10.99) per month. However, if users choose the premium plan for $19.99 (15.99) per month, they can enjoy movies and TV shows as well as four simultaneous streams in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Unfortunately, there is only one option for users who want to keep their streaming rates low. Signing up for Standard With Ads costs $6.99 (4.99) per month, but the service is significantly cheaper than other services. This means you can’t download movies and TV episodes to your device and sit through ads while watching them. Full details on Netflix plans and pricing can be found here.

Unfortunately, this move seems to have been on the cards for a while. Netflix already withdrew basic ratings in Canada last month, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as the company is directing more and more users to its ad-supported plans.

Every part of Netflix is ​​working to make more money through advertising, and it seems to be working.

Canada’s paid membership base, which we consider a reliable predictor of the US, is now larger than before the start of paid sharing. Netflix said in its first-quarter letter to shareholders in April. Earnings growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than the US.

The Information reported today that Netflix recently reported to advertisers that about 1.5 million U.S.-based subscribers have signed up for its ad-supported standard plan.

Of course, there are many people who are not satisfied with the new changes. A potential customer on Twitter said they weren’t happy with Netflix phasing out the basic plan for new/returning subscriptions. You don’t have to pay more than double the cost of an ad-supported plan to watch ad-free. There has never been an ad where having a sub is all there is to it. I’m not getting my business in that price range.

Want to know more about Netflix? Check out why Masters of the Universe movies are no longer making their way to Netflix, and the 25 best movies currently on Netflix.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/netflix-pricing-shakeup-removes-cheapest-ad-free-plan-in-uk-and-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos