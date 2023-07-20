US bans 14 Iraqi banks in crackdown on Iranian dollar trade, reports The Wall Street Journal





WASHINGTON/BAGDAD, July 19 (Reuters) – The United States has banned 14 Iraqi banks from carrying out dollar transactions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.

The ban, which was imposed by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, is part of a crackdown on the siphoning of US currency to Iran, according to the report.

The United States uncovered reports that Iraqi banks engaged in money laundering and fraudulent transactions, some of which may have involved sanctioned individuals and raised fears that Iran could benefit, the newspaper said.

“We have good reason to suspect that at least some of these laundered funds may end up benefiting designated individuals or individuals who may be designated,” a senior US official was quoted by the Journal as saying.

“And of course the main sanctions risk in Iraq is with Iran.”

Among the banks on the US ban list are Al Mustashar Islamic Bank, Erbil Bank, Islamic World Bank and Zain Iraq Islamic Bank, the newspaper said.

The Iraqi Private Banks Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Iraqi government, US Treasury Department and New York Fed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iran has been unable to access billions of dollars in assets in several countries due to US sanctions.

The United States has insisted that Iraq, rich in oil and the second largest producer in the OPEC group, should move towards self-sufficiency. Washington has pressured Iraq to stem the flow of dollars to neighboring Iran.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington, Timour Azhari in Baghdad, Michael S. Derby in New York and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-sanctions-14-iraqi-banks-crackdown-iran-dollar-trade-wsj-2023-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos