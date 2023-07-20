US soldier to receive highest peacetime honor for heroism after defending woman





A US soldier in Hawaii is receiving the military’s highest honor for non-combat bravery on Wednesday for saving a woman’s life and repeatedly fighting off a man who attacked her.

SPC. Rene Rodriguez, who is stationed in Hawaii with the 25th Infantry Division, told CNN he was coming home from work last October when he came across a group of about 10 people standing as a man punched a woman. Passers-by seemed to do nothing about it, he said.

I thought to myself, what is the right thing to do? What would my father do? Rodríguez said. And I stopped and turned my car around.

Rodriguez eventually stopped the violent attack on the woman, after the man in question repeatedly returned for her.

On Wednesday, months after the attack, Rodriguez will receive the Soldiers’ Medal in a ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Soldiers’ Medal is the military’s highest honor in peacetime, recognizing heroism involving voluntary risk of life not in combat.

SPC. Rodriguez is recognized for his heroic actions on Oct. 20, 2022, when he noticed a woman being violently assaulted and immediately intervened with complete disregard for her safety, stopping the assault and proactively protecting the victim until law enforcement arrived, a 25th Infantry Division press release said.

Rodriguez said he didn’t know he had been approved for the award until two months ago, and while he was surprised, he was also happy to know that people believed in my decision that day.

His decision was simple, he said, relying on knowing he had to help the attacked woman.

When Rodriguez pulled to the side of the road next to the scene of the attack, he said the woman was bleeding from her face and crying.

While acknowledging the risk of serious injury or death to the woman, he moved through a crowd of bystanders watching the assault and intentionally positioned himself between the victim and the assailant, the award citation reads. He used his body as a shield, suffered numerous blows from the assailant, while moving the woman in his vehicle to leave the scene.

Indeed, he thought he had persuaded the man who attacked the woman to walk away, but as Rodriguez led her into his car to sit down, the man came out of nowhere and pulled her out of my car and started beating her again.

Rodriguez fought it again, and after getting her back to his car, this time he locked the door. He was running from the driver’s side when the man returned, hitting the passenger side door window, trying to get her out of the car, according to Rodriguez.

It was around this time that police arrived at a call from passers-by, Rodriguez believes, and the man jumped into his own car and took off, causing police to chase him across Oahu.

Rodriguez said it was clear to him that the woman was definitely in shock, and when an ambulance arrived on the scene he waited nearby while she was treated by paramedics.

I wanted to talk to her to tell her she was fine, he said. Tell her if she needed anything, she could call me. I gave her my phone number, and she got back to me the next day and the week after telling me, saying thank you.

Rodriguez later spoke again with police, he said, who told him the assailant had been found after trying to run through the jungle. After apprehending him, Rodriguez said the police arrested him and asked him to come and identify him as the man in question.

Major Jeffrey Tolbert, spokesman for the 25th Infantry Division, said Rodriguez’s action only shows the strong moral character and fiber of this young man.

That’s kind of what we expect of any soldier, Tolbert said, regardless of the situation, is to face something that’s wrong when you see it and take action, whether it’s a small action or a big action.

