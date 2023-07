Broadcom’s $69 Billion VMware Deal Receives UK Provisional Approval

[1/2]In this illustration taken on February 8, 2022, 3D printed clouds and statues are seen in front of the VMware Cloud Services logo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator on Wednesday provisionally approved a $69 billion purchase of VMware (VMW.N) by US technology firm Broadcom (AVGO.O), saying the deal would not dampen supply competition for critical computer server products.

Approval of Broadcom’s largest ever interim acquisition by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) follows approval from European Union regulators last week after Broadcom offered interoperability remedies to some of its competitors to address concerns.

“After reviewing evidence gathered from Broadcom, VMware and other stakeholders, the independent CMA panel tentatively found that the deal would not significantly reduce competition in the UK’s supply of server hardware components,” the CMA said.

The proposed deal underscored chipmaker Broadcom’s goal to diversify into enterprise software, but comes as regulators around the world intensify their scrutiny of Big Tech’s deal.

UK regulators, which raised concerns in March that the deal could lead to higher server costs, have now said they will discuss provisional approval before issuing a final report by September 12.

Broadcom welcomed the unconditional approval and said it expects to close the transaction this fiscal year.

The CMA said it had investigated concerns that the combined company could harm Broadcom’s competitors’ ability to compete if they made their products not work properly with VMware’s server virtualization software.

“The (CMA) panel found that the deal was unlikely to harm innovation, especially since information on new product adaptations would only need to be shared with VMware at a stage too late to give Broadcom a commercial advantage.”

A $69 billion deal comprising $61 billion of equity and remaining debt is also being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission.

This year, the CMA became the first major regulator to block Microsoft’s deal to acquire “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, but has since said it could revisit the revised offer. All parties involved are currently working to resolve the dispute.

Reporting: Muvija M and Paul Sandle; Edited by William James and Jane Merriman

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

