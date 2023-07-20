US to send $1.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, bringing total this week to $2.3 billion





The United States will send $1.3 billion in financial aid to kyiv to purchase a slew of new military equipment and munitions, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday. The new security support follows several U.S. pledges of humanitarian and other assistance, and brought the total new U.S. commitment to Ukraine this week alone to $2.3 billion.

The United States has invested more in the defense and recovery of Ukraine than any other country, according to a tracker compiled by the Keil Institute in Germany. These data show that total US assistance to Ukraine since shortly before the war had exceeded $70 billion by the end of May, including military support, humanitarian assistance and financial commitments.

New funds announced by the Pentagon will purchase four additional air defense missile systems called NASAMS, which are jointly produced by the United States and Norway; no more 152 millimeter artillery shells for old Soviet-era Ukrainian howitzers; anti-tank missiles and one-way attack drones; as well as demining equipment.

Fighting through Russian anti-tank and anti-personnel landmines is a major obstacle for Ukrainian forces as they continue their slow counteroffensive, claiming many casualties. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressed the issue Tuesday following a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of about 50 nations that meets monthly to discuss military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, which includes all NATO nations as well as many non-NATO US allies.

The losses suffered by the Ukrainians during this offensive are not so much due to Russian air power. They come from minefields, General Milley said, noting that Russian troops equipped with anti-tank weapons were about to engage Ukrainian forces trying to cross the mined areas. The problem to be solved is therefore that of minefields.

During the briefing, the general pushed back against the idea that Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which began in early June, is running out of steam.

It’s a tough fight. It’s a very tough fight, General Milley said. It started about five or six weeks ago, and the various war games that were done in advance had predicted certain levels in advance, and it slowed down. For what? Because that’s the difference between war on paper and real war. These are real people in real machines out there clearing real minefields, and they really are dying.

Gen. Milley said the Pentagon has already provided Ukrainian forces with specially designed explosive charges to clear their way through these minefields and will continue to do so.

The drones Ukraine will buy, called Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade, are light enough to be carried by soldiers in the field. Once launched, they are piloted by remote control and can survey a target before crashing into it and exploding on impact.

The funds will also purchase a number of vehicles, secure communications equipment and devices to counter Russian drones and electronic jamming equipment.

The Pentagons’ announcement of the new aid package came during a week in which the United States also announced successive humanitarian, agricultural and economic aid packages through its Agency for International Development, or USAID, totaling about $1 billion.

Agency chief Samantha Power said during a visit to Kyiv on Monday that the United States would send $500 million to help fund food, medical and shelter aid for those affected by the war. On Tuesday, a day after Russia refused to extend the Black Sea grain deal, USAID announced $250 million in aid to support Ukrainian farmers. And on Wednesday, the agency announced an additional $230 million to help Ukraine’s economy recover from the war.

Anushka Patil contributed reporting.

