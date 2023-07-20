Putin ‘squeezed’ at home after ‘humiliating’ deal with Prigogine – POLITICO





Vladimir Putin is under “squeeze” at home after warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion was halted, resulting in the Russian president having to cut off a “humiliating” deal to “protect his own skin.”

Richard Moore said Prigozhin’s uprising represents a “deep fracture” within the Russian elite, and Putin must realize that something is “deeply rotten” in his country, even if he cannot speak to the Russian leader’s current state of mind.

Speaking at a Politico event hosted by the British Embassy in Prague, the NIS chief appealed to Russians disillusioned with the leadership to get in touch with the British Security Service.

“Prigozhin started as a traitor at breakfast. He was pardoned for dinner and invited for tea a few days later.

“I don’t think it takes all of MI6’s resources to conclude that there are deep rifts within the Russian elite around Putin,” he said. If an invading army is moving towards you, it indicates that there has been a dropout.”

“What’s special is to see how Putin handles it and the weakness it has shown,” he continued.

A month after Prigozhin, once Putin’s caterer, led a mutinous convoy to within about 200 kilometers of Moscow, Moore said warlords were “floating” over the area and that the deal with Putin was still “holding as far as we can tell.”

That said, the spy chief emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry officials whom Prigozhin was targeting were “still there” and “clearly problematic”.

“they [the Russian defense ministry bosses] It’s still the same source of complaint as before,” said Moore.

Moore dismissed suggestions that Western intelligence had a role in the insurgency, saying “I am very proud that President Putin thinks my service is behind this.” He also said that the dizzying sequence of events before, during and after the mutiny by Wagner’s mercenary army was “a bit difficult to try and interpret” even for the British spy chief.

But he said Putin appeared to be “under pressure” in his hometown as the Ukrainian carnage is “bleeding the politic again” in Russia.

“He had to realize that something was deeply rotten in Denmark, to use Hamlet’s words, and he had to break the deal. It was pretty humiliating. He had to go and close his deal [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko saved his skin that day.”

marmite cufflinks

Moore paralleled the present by speaking on the 55th anniversary of the Prague Spring Uprising, in which a student-led movement rebelled against the Russian occupying forces in the Czech Republic. Once again he said that Russian tanks rolled into European countries.

While the Russian crackdown in 1968 extended Moscow’s iron rule for another 20 years, in this case Ukraine was mounting a strong counterattack against the aggressor, he said.

Moore called the Kiev counterattack a “tough grind”, noting that Russia was able to deploy a formidable defensive line and that Ukrainian commanders were proceeding cautiously out of a desire to preserve the lives of their troops. Yet, “they [Ukraine] Still, the Russians were able to recover more territory than they had achieved in one year.”

“So I’m optimistic about it. I think the resolve to support Ukraine is stronger than ever.”

When asked if the war in Ukraine would end, he said: “Most conflicts end with some sort of negotiation. It is Ukraine that defines the terms of peace, not us. Our job is to try to get them in a position of power and the strongest possible negotiator.”

He added that no one wants to insult Putin, and even less, nobody wants to insult the great country that is Russia. But their path is very clear. Withdraw all troops. It is Ukraine that defines the terms of peace, not us.

Moore’s comments were part of MI6’s rare public relations campaign. Founded in 1909 under a different name, the existence of the institution was only officially recognized by the British government in 1994. In the meantime, a rich narrative has developed around the spy agency, with writers from Graham Greene to John Le Carr mythologizing the agency, culminating with Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007 character.

Moore, known as “C” within the institution, winks at some of these legends, using a green pen, for example, following a century-old tradition. On Wednesday, he added a new flourish to the tradition by showcasing cufflinks in the shape of Marmite jars.

Each jar is engraved with the words “Love” and “Hate”.

