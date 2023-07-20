US cuts funding for Wuhan lab involved in pandemic investigations





Comment this storyComment

Federal health officials this week suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab at the center of investigations into the origins of novel coronaviruses, saying the move was necessary to mitigate any potential public health risk given the lack of information on laboratory research.

The labs’ failure to turn over key documents about their coronavirus work is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the immediate suspension of [the Wuhan Institute of Virology] is necessary to protect the public interest, according to a memo from the Department of Health and Human Services obtained by the House panel examining the government’s response to the coronavirus and made public Tuesday. The institute, which received the memo and a covering letter recommending its exclusion on Monday, has 30 days to respond. Suspended and excluded organizations are not eligible to receive new federal contracts and grants and other types of funding from the United States.

The National Institutes of Health has requested documents from the lab for more than three years as the agency investigates claims that the work of scientists at the Wuhan lab may have contributed to the pandemic. The NIH first awarded a grant in 2014 to EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based research organization, which was to focus on bat coronavirus risk, and some of that money was directed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The grant was terminated in 2020 due to questions about the origins of the pandemic, and the HHS Inspector General in January 2023 faulted the NIH and EcoHealth for failing to properly oversee the grant. The NIH resumed funding for EcoHealth in May 2023, but the grant now stipulates that the organization cannot conduct research in China or with animals.

Current and former health officials said Wednesday that the health agencies’ decision to suspend funding for the Wuhan lab was independent of congressional investigations into the origin of the viruses, and does not indicate confirmation of theories that the virus escaped from the facility. Bloomberg News first reported the decision to halt funding.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology and EcoHealth have repeatedly defended their research and denied any link between this work and the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. There is no evidence that any lab was studying SARS-CoV-2 before the pandemic.

We are confident that bat coronavirus research conducted by EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology could not have triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, wrote in an email on Wednesday. Daszak declined to comment on the federal government’s decision to block funding for the institute.

The Chinese Embassy also defended the labs’ work and criticized the Americans’ continued attention to it.

The United States should stop waving the lab leak argument, stop smearing China, and stop politicizing the traceability issue, spokesman Liu Pengyu said in a statement shared by the embassy.

Emails sent by the Washington Post to the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been bounced.

Multiple federal investigations and research studies have focused on whether the Wuhan lab was a potential starting point for the pandemic. A declassified US intelligence analysis released last month criticized Wuhan lab security protocols but said intelligence agencies could not reach a definitive conclusion on the source of the pandemic and that all agencies remained open to a pair of competing theories. Five of the nine intelligence agencies participating in the review favor a scenario in which the virus spread from animals to humans, possibly at a market in Wuhan where live animals were sold and a cluster of early cases were detected. The FBI and the Department of Energy are in favor of a lab leak. Two agencies remain undecided.

Republicans said the health agencies’ decision to suspend funding for the lab supports their continued investigations into the origin of the viruses, including a House hearing last week on scientists’ early analysis of the virus.

The WIV is not expected to receive another penny of U.S. taxpayer funds, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who chairs the House panel investigating the coronavirus response, said in a statement. Americans have every right to fear that their hard-earned dollars, through EcoHealth, have been used to fund potentially dangerous research.

[email protected] is taking action to cut off US taxpayer funds from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

…there is a risk that WIV not only has previously violated, but currently violates, and will continue to violate, NIH biosafety protocols…

It’s an obvious decision.

— Coronavirus Pandemic Select Subcommittee (@COVIDSelect) July 18, 2023

It’s time for the Biden administration to make that decision, but it deserves no credit for finally doing what the evidence and the facts demanded, GOP leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said.

Virologists have generally favored the theory that the pandemic began with a natural spillover from animals to humans, and several prominent researchers have decried ongoing Republican probes, saying GOP lawmakers have misrepresented scientists’ public research and private messages to exaggerate the possibility of a laboratory origin for the coronavirus.

Scripps Research’s Kristian Andersen, one of the virologists who testified before the House panel last week, said Wednesday he was disheartened by the decision to withhold funding for the Wuhan lab, calling it deeply problematic that we let politics interfere with critically important research.

We observed the first major coronavirus pandemic, and have now severed ties with one of the world’s premier coronavirus research facilities. That’s a problem, Andersen added.

Offer this itemGift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2023/07/19/coronavirus-origin-wuhan-lab-us-funding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos