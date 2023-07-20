US Single-Family Housing Starts Fall; building permits at their highest for 12 months





Single-Family Housing Starts Fall 7.0% in June Single-Family Building Permits Rise 2.2% Multi-Family Housing Starts Fall 11.6%; permits down 5.6%

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) – The construction of single-family homes in the United States fell in June, but future building permits rose to their highest level in 12 months, as a severe shortage of homes for sale favors the construction of new ones.

The decline in housing starts reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday partially retraced an unusually large 18.7% increase in May, which had pushed groundbreaking work on single-family housing projects to an 11-month high.

Efforts by builders to speed up construction, however, are being thwarted by shortages of materials like electrical transformers as well as higher borrowing costs. Home completions fell last month and the stock of single-family homes under construction was the lowest in two years.

“The level of single-family housing starts remains robust, and we believe continued near-term strength is likely due to the continued upward trend in permits,” said Mark Palim, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae in Washington.

“If the economy continues to grow over the next few quarters, we believe housing starts are capable of moving towards an annualized pace of 1 million units, as demand remains sufficient given the continued lack of existing homes available for sale.”

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of residential construction, fell 7.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 935,000 units last month. Data for May has been revised up to show housing starts hitting a rate of 1.005 million units, the highest level since June 2022, instead of 997,000 units as previously reported. Home building in May was likely boosted by unusually warm and drier weather.

In June, construction of single-family homes fell in the Northeast, Midwest and densely populated South, but jumped 4.6% in the West. The supply of single-family dwellings remains well below pre-pandemic levels, which should support construction for this segment.

Strong growth in the multi-family housing segment, spurred by demand for rental accommodation as higher mortgage rates squeezed some potential buyers out of the market, appears to be waning. Apartment vacancy rates are rising and the stock of multi-family units under construction is at an all-time high, which could discourage new construction.

Housing starts for housing projects of five or more units fell 11.6% to 482,000 units, the lowest since December.

With the decline in the construction of single-family and multi-family homes, overall housing starts fell 8.0% to a rate of 1.434 million units in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts to fall to a rate of 1.48 million units.

Nonetheless, the housing market has likely bottomed after being pushed into recession by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening. A survey on Tuesday showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index hit a 13-month high in July, with fewer builders saying they were offering incentives to entice buyers.

But with the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage approaching 7%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac, the projected rebound in the housing market may be muted. Residential investment has contracted for eight consecutive quarters, the longest such streak since the collapse of the housing bubble triggered the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell.

Housing starts and building permitsSTABILIZING HOUSING

“Today’s report continues to suggest stabilization,” said Murat Tasci, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. “We expect the slowdown in residential investment to gradually dissipate with this continued stabilization.”

Future building permits for single-family homes rose 2.2% in June to a rate of 922,000 units, the highest since June 2022. Single-family building permits jumped in the Midwest and the South, but were flat in the Northeast and West.

Permits for housing projects with five or more units fell 13.5% to 467,000 units, the lowest level since October 2020. The rental housing vacancy rate hit a two-year high in the first quarter, likely limiting the ability to build more new multi-family homes.

Overall building permits fell 3.7% to a rate of 1.440 million units last month.

The number of homes approved for construction that have not yet started fell 2.1% to 281,000 units.

The backlog of single-family homes rose 0.7% to 141,000 units, while the completion rate for this segment fell 2.8% to 986,000 units.

The stock of single-family dwellings under construction fell 0.9% to a rate of 688,000 units, the lowest level since June 2021. The stock of multi-family dwellings under construction rose 0.7% to 977,000 units, the highest level since the government began tracking the series in 1970.

“The volume of multi-family units in the pipeline, along with weaker rental demand and tighter lending standards point to a lower pace of multi-family starts going forward,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-single-family-housing-starts-fall-june-permits-increase-2023-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos