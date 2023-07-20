No More: Anti-Racist Group Monitoring British Police After Scandal | police





LONDON, UK When sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were brutally murdered in northwest London on June 7, 2020, the victim’s mother, the Reverend Mina Smallman, accused Metropolitan Police of racial prejudice after initially responding poorly after reporting them missing.

After the family started a search, Nicole Smallman’s boyfriend found the bodies of the two 36 hours after they were murdered.

Smallman’s Living Nightmare will be further unraveled.

In what has become a shocking example of egregious misconduct by Britain’s largest police force, two British police officers took photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters and shared the images via WhatsApp.

It was a damning case that highlighted police racism, misogyny and misconduct that have greatly eroded trust over the years.

An undated handout image of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, [Handout/Metropolitan Police via Reuters]

At the launch of the Alliance for Police Accountability (APA), a new national coalition of black community organizations across the UK, at London’s Lambeth City Hall, Smallman said she could speak today as the mother of two underprivileged black girls who aim to keep police officers in check.

The group’s launch came on the heels of a series of explosive scandals, including the kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a serving officer in March 2021.

The collective’s aim is to empower the UK’s black community to create community-designed solutions to address violence in partnership with the police.

They are experts. They have lived experience. They have heard the voices of their communities and know how to work with them, Smallman told the audience.

Please take this opportunity to lead them. We are not enemies. We are the cure and we want it to change our lives. And we say no more. We will not be treated by the police. [so that] You have an excuse to take them to the police station, she said.

The formation coincided with the biggest crisis facing Britain’s largest police force since the murder of Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old black British man, who was stabbed to death on 22 April 1993 in an unprovoked racially motivated attack by five white teenagers in south-east London.

The investigation into Lawrence’s murder led to the publication of Sir William McPherson’s groundbreaking report in 1999 that shook race relations in the UK, diagnosing racism in the Metropolitan Police (Met) with one phrase: institutional racism.

Institutional racism has since become steadfast in the reputation of the Met military over the past 30 years.

The 2020 strip search of Child Q, a black 15-year-old girl, suspected of smoking marijuana by two female police officers at a London school without other adults, and the killing of 24-year-old father and aspiring rapper Chris Kaba by police last September also reignited a national conversation about racism within British police.

The Met received special measures last year, and an independent review commissioned by Baroness Louise Casey found that the Metropolitan Police Department was institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

The report, released in March, was horrifying. With more than 34,000 police officers, Britain’s largest police force has failed to protect the public from misogynistic police officers, and employees routinely experience sexism.

Race remained a prominent issue in the report nearly 30 years after the Macpherson investigation.

The report concluded that the military was in danger of disintegration if it did not change itself.

Nazir Afzal, a former prosecutor general in north-west England who has criticized the Met in the past, said the army needed to regain public trust.

It appears they took it for granted, he told Al Jazeera. We need to address the systemic racism, misogyny and homophobia revealed in recent events. Public trust will follow only through visible competence.

Following the release of the Casey report, a sixth suspect in Lawrence’s murder was publicly mentioned for the first time since the BBC investigation. In a recorded video played at the launch, Casey described the revelation as troubling.

Why is it necessary for the BBC, rather than the Met or any other police organization, to essentially investigate and uncover it? said Casey.

Is it the fact that you are tired of it? Don’t want to use the word racist? she added. Unacceptable.

Referring to the case of former London Metropolitan Police armed officer David Carrick, who was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of 12 women over a 17-year period, Casey said police organizations must acknowledge that Carrick was not an isolated case.

[The Met] She said she hadn’t confirmed what her relationship was with David Carrick. I think it speaks of institutional failure and not wanting to find out the truth.

Although the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and other local police chiefs used institutional and institutional racism, police chief Sir Mark Rowley said he accepted Casey’s biased diagnosis at the Met but found the term politicized and ambiguous.

At the launch of the Alliance for Police Accountability, Smallman said the evidence was there.

Reports shed blood, sweat and tears end up on shelves and gather dust, she said. The only people who can benefit from rejecting systemic racism are the perpetrators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/7/19/no-more-anti-racism-group-to-monitor-uk-police-after-scandals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos