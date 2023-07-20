US envoy John Kerry says China-US climate relations need ‘more work’





[1/4]John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate issues, attends a news conference in Beijing, China July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) – U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said more work was needed this year to reach agreements with China on key climate issues, after three days of talks in Beijing to rebuild trust between the world’s two biggest carbon polluters.

Both sides agreed that climate change was urgent and that they should stick to the global commitment to keep 1.5 alive, Kerry said, referring to pledges to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

It would mark a change in China’s tone, after Chinese officials in previous months appeared to question the latest United Nations scientific report on global warming.

U.S.-China climate talks were suspended nearly a year ago after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, an island over which China claims sovereignty.

“We – our team and the US administration – came to Beijing to unblock what had been blocked since almost last August,” Kerry told reporters on Wednesday evening.

While China has said its climate policies will not be dictated by others, it has scheduled further negotiations with the United States ahead of the upcoming UN climate summit, COP28, starting Nov. 29 in Dubai, Kerry said.

“New commitments should help unlock more ambition on cutting coal consumption, cutting methane emissions and paving the way to a stronger outcome at COP28,” said Li Shuo, senior climate adviser with environmental group Greenpeace in Beijing.

Li described the talks this week as “a complex rescue operation for the US-China climate dialogue”.

Kerry hailed the meetings for realigning countries on climate, telling reporters the United States was pushing for a new framework agreement that would see China “adopt something it hadn’t adopted before.” Kerry did not elaborate.

Earlier in the talks, Kerry told Chinese Vice President Han Zheng that climate change was a “universal threat” that should be handled separately from broader diplomatic issues between China and the United States. He said keeping global warming to near 1.5C would require significant Chinese efforts to reduce carbon dioxide, methane and other non-carbon greenhouse gas emissions, the US State Department said.

Acknowledging recent diplomatic difficulties, Kerry said the climate issue requires the collective efforts of the world’s largest economies to resolve.

“We have the ability to … make a difference when it comes to the climate,” he told a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the sprawling building of China’s parliament.

“We follow only the best science,” he told reporters. “There is no politics or ideology in what we do.”

China has yet to issue an official statement on the talks.

Speaking at a conference earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the country’s “unwavering” commitment to tackling climate change, Xinhua said in a separate report on Tuesday.

“But the route, method and intensity used to achieve this goal should and must be determined by ourselves, and will never be influenced by others,” he said.

Kerry acknowledged Xi’s comments, saying the United States would not try to impose policies on China.

“There’s no one my team or anyone else has reacted to with the idea that they’re interfering in any way,” he told reporters. “We follow only the best science. There is no politics or ideology in what we were doing.”

‘POSITIVE SIGNAL’

Amid negotiations that often lasted overtime at the iconic 1970s Beijing Hotel overlooking the Forbidden City, heatwaves scorched parts of Europe, Asia and the United States, underscoring the urgent need for climate action.

Kerry spent time with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Prime Minister Li Qiang as well as veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua in a bid to rebuild trust between the two sides ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

“If we can come together over the next few months leading up to COP28, which will be the biggest since Paris, we will have the opportunity to be able to make a profound difference on this issue,” he told Han.

Han said the two countries have maintained close communication and dialogue on climate since Kerry’s appointment as special envoy, adding that a joint statement released by the two sides sent a “positive signal” to the world.

Kerry told reporters earlier that the talks in Beijing this week had been constructive but complicated, with both sides still dealing with political “externalities”, including Taiwan. Nonetheless, he described the mood as “very, very positive”.

“We’re just reconnecting,” he said. “We are trying to restore the process that we have worked on for years.”

Reporting by Valérie Volcovici; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Written by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates, Jonathan Oatis, Josie Kao, Katy Daigle

Valerie Volcovici covers US environment and energy policy from Washington, DC. She focuses on climate and environmental regulations in federal agencies and in Congress. It also covers the impact of these regulatory changes across the United States. Other areas covered include plastic pollution and international climate negotiations.

