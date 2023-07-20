Britain Cuts King Charles Funds Made From Offshore Wind – Politico





The British government has cut the proportion of public funds provided to King Charles III by more than half, as King Charles III is making huge profits from the Crown Estate’s offshore wind projects.

Sovereign Grants, an annual payment from the Government to the Crown, will be reduced from 25% to 12% of the Crown Estate’s net income in 2024/25.

While the actual payout would remain the same at $86 million, this change would result in Charles III and his family receiving nearly $300 million less over the next three years than if the ratio had remained the same.

Minister Jeremy Hunt said the cuts reflected an unexpected and significant increase in Crown Estates’ net income from offshore wind development.

Hunt adds that for nearly 300 years, kings and queens have ceded the interests of the crown estates to the people of England, and in return the government has provided some of them to adequately assist the king in carrying out his official duties.

Last year, the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a rise in the price of gasoline, which led to a rise in electricity rates, boosting generator revenue. In January, Crown Estate announced six new offshore wind energy lease agreements, and Buckingham Palace said it wanted the profits from the deals to be used for the wider public good.

The decision to lower the Sovereign Grant rate was made by Royal Trustee Hunt, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Michael Stevens, the personal purser responsible for the royal finances.

Treasury said the change would reduce the value of the grant by $24 million in 2024/25 and more than $130 million in 2025 and 2026.

Part of the grant will be used to refurbish Buckingham Palace itself, in an operation to combat significant risks of fire, flooding and damage to the building, the Treasury Department added.

