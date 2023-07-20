Former officer Derek Chauvin will ask the United States Supreme Court to review his conviction for the murder of George Floyd





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd now that the Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the case, his attorney said Wednesday.

The state’s highest court dismissed Chauvins’ motion without comment in a one-page order dated Tuesday, leaving Chauvins’ conviction and 22½-year sentence standing. Chauvin faces long struggles at the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears only about 100 to 150 appeals from the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to review each year.

Floyd, who was black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed one knee to his neck for 9½ minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Video of a bystander captured Floyds fading away shouting “I can’t breathe”. Floyd’s death has sparked protests around the world, some of which have turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism still unfolding.

New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of approximately 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during protests of racial injustice that swept the city in the summer of 2020.

Minneapolis must make changes to policing as part of a newly approved settlement reached following the killing of George Floyd.

The Justice Department released a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before the killing of George Floyd due to inadequate oversight and a cumbersome complaints investigation process.

Attorney General Merrick Garland travels to Minneapolis to make an announcement in a civil rights case.

Chauvins’ attorney, William Mohrmann, told The Associated Press they were clearly disappointed with the decision. He said the most important issue they appealed on was whether holding the proceedings in Minneapolis in 2021 deprived Chauvin of his right to a fair trial due to pretrial publicity and fears of violence in the event of an acquittal. He said they will now raise this issue with the United States Supreme Court.

This criminal trial generated the most pretrial publicity in history, Morhmann said. Of more concern are the riots that occurred after the death of George Floyd (and) led to jurors expressing all their concerns for their safety should they acquit Mr. Chauvin’s safety concerns which were on full display by surrounding the courthouse with barbed wire and National Guard troops during the trial and deploying the National Guard throughout Minneapolis ahead of jury deliberations.

Mohrmann asked the Minnesota Supreme Court in May to hear the case after the Minnesota Court of Appeals in April rejected his arguments that he had been denied a fair trial. The Minnesota attorney general’s office, in a response last month, asked the Supreme Court to uphold that ruling instead.

The petitioner was given a fair trial and was given a thorough appellate review, prosecutors wrote at the time. It’s time to close this case.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that the state Supreme Court’s denial of review means the Court of Appeals was correct in finding that his trial was properly conducted and he was properly convicted under the law. This development definitely holds Chauvin responsible and closes this chapter of the murder of George Floyd.

Morhman asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals and Supreme Court to overturn the ex-officers’ convictions for a long list of reasons, including Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill’s decision not to move the trial out of Minneapolis despite massive pretrial publicity, and the potential detrimental effects of unprecedented courthouse security.

After his conviction on the state charge, Chauvin pleaded guilty to a separate federal civil rights charge and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, which he is serving in Arizona concurrent with his state sentence. Three other former officers who aided Chauvin are serving shorter state and/or federal sentences for their roles in the case.

Only Tou Thao, who restrained the affected mob, remains at risk of being sentenced in state court. It’s scheduled for August 7th. Thao rejected a plea deal and, instead of going to trial, let Cahill decide the case based on each side’s written documents and evidence presented in previous trials.

Cahill convicted Thao in May of aiding and abetting manslaughter. Minnesota guidelines recommend four years on the count of manslaughter, which Thao would serve concurrently with his 3½-year federal sentence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-minneapolis-minnesota-3fc979708c2db136df8c3054d754c359 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos