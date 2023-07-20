India’s Tata Selects UK for $5 Billion Jaguar Land Rover Gigafactory





Factory meeting half of UK battery production demand by 2030 Plants demonstrate strength of UK automotive industry – PMGigafactory creates 4,000 jobs in UK

LONDON/GAYDEN, UK, July 19 (Reuters) – India’s Tata Group will build an electric vehicle battery plant in the UK to supply the Jaguar Land Rover plant.

The announcement marks the biggest move in the automotive gigafactory space as the UK seeks to catch up with the US and EU in the race to develop green industries.

Tata said on Wednesday it will invest £4bn ($5.2bn) to build the UK’s first gigafactory outside India, creating up to 4,000 jobs and producing an initial output of 40 gigawatt hours.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has declined to explain the financial aid Tata has promised to defeat Spain, which has lobbied to win the project.

During a visit to the JLR facility on Wednesday, Sunak said the investment was a “fantastic vote of confidence” in the UK economy, adding that the UK provided the targeted investment.

“We are actually on track to deliver the EV capacity the country needs,” he said.

Energy Secretary Grant Sharps told the BBC the aid package would be “large” but would not reach £1bn directly, adding details of the deal would follow later due to commercial sensitivity.

The UK lags behind its European rivals in the construction of electric vehicle (EV) battery gigafactories, with more than 30 plants planned or under construction across the EU. There is currently one small Nissan plant in the UK and another is in the works.

A new plant will be built in Somerset in southwest England, while Jaguar Land Rover’s UK plant is near Birmingham in central England, reflecting the need to build heavy batteries near car plants.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2026 to supply JLR’s future battery electric models, including the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands.

Britain, with an initial production capacity of 40 gigawatt-hours, said the plant would provide nearly half of the battery production it needs by 2030. The Faraday Institute predicts that by then the UK will need more than 100 GWh per year.

The announcement comes as the UK is at an important stage in its free trade negotiations with India, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the initiative strengthened the company’s commitment to the UK and he thanked the government for “working closely with us to make this investment possible”.

lifeline

Industry insiders hailed the announcement as a lifeline for a sector at risk of being left behind as other countries provide subsidies to support electric vehicle manufacturers.

[1/2]Tata Motors logo outside the company’s showroom in Mumbai, India, on February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo/File Photo

Under the net-zero target, the UK plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, and post-Brexit rules will require automakers to source more EV parts locally from 2024 to avoid tariffs on UK-EU trade.

Major carmakers, including Vauxhall owners Stellantis and Ford, warned in May that upcoming regulations risk making the UK unviable for future investments, and the government said it was trying to ease restrictions.

The failure of Britishvolt, an electric vehicle startup, in January also underscored the difficulty in establishing a domestic industry due to a lack of suitable land.

Investment Minister Dominic Johnson said the plant “truly moves the needle and serves as a huge beacon to the global automotive industry that the UK is back in business”.

“I hope to return to top-level car production in the next five to 10 years,” he told Reuters.

He added that when the UK lost Tesla’s European Gigafactory in 2019, the government decided:

“We are absolutely focused on winning this investment,” he said. “As soon as it became known that we could win this incredible investment, we started getting some pretty interesting questions from other companies.”

subsidy race

The UK has previously expressed concern over US promises of hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies to green industries.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said the UK would not go head-to-head with the subsidies, declined to give details of British financial support for Tata, but acknowledged the need for the UK to attract large-scale projects.

“We are competing with countries around the world for these large investments,” he said.

Andy Palmer, former CEO of Aston Martin and current chairman of EV battery maker InoBat, told BBC Radio that government subsidies are needed to keep the UK competitive.

“Almost every car producer in the world is offering a lot of incentives,” he said.

Shares of Tata Motors stock rose 1.3 per cent, outperforming India’s Composite Index, which rose 0.4 per cent.

($1 = 0.7716 pounds)

Reporting: Alistair Smout and Muvija M, London; Nick Carey, Gaydon; additional reporting: Sarah Young, Andrew MacAskill, and William James; editing: Paul Sandle and Emma Rumney

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

