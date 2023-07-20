Pacom Commander Says US Must Continue Modernizing Strategic Capabilities > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





The United States must continue to meet the pace challenge presented by the Chinese government’s military buildup, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command said yesterday.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Navy Admiral John C. Aquilino said he was concerned about strengthening China’s military, including its nuclear capabilities, but also knew the United States remained focused on protecting the homeland and American forces. “It is essential that the United States continue to modernize our strategic capabilities,” he said. “It’s the fundamental defense of this nation through strategic nuclear deterrence. That said, the Chinese are moving very fast…what matters is that we modernize our force and be ready to respond if needed.”

In the Indo-Pacific area of ​​responsibility, Aquilino said the United States is also working to strengthen security in the region by building partner and partner-to-partner relationships, including with South Korea and Japan.

For example, the USS Kentucky, a ballistic missile submarine, made a stopover in Busan, South Korea yesterday. It is the first time a submarine of this type has visited South Korea since the 1980s.

“We have a mutual defense treaty alliance with Japan and Korea and that means that the whole … US armed forces stand ready to support [those] alliances,” Aquilino said. “Demonstrating our will and our capabilities to our allies is reassuring.

Last week, the general said, the United States also flew a B-52 bomber over the Korean peninsula. This flight was accompanied by South Korean and American fighter jets as escorts. Prior to the bomber’s arrival in Korea, he said, it had also been escorted by Japanese planes.

“We often assure our allies and partners,” he said. “This is just one of those protests.”

Last week, he said, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley traveled to Hawaii for a trilateral meeting with Japanese and South Korean partners.

“The uniformed members of Japan, [South] Korea and the United States are working together more frequently and more easily,” the admiral said. “This trilateral relationship is important. This is not without some long historical problems between [Japan and South Korea]… But the leadership in Japan and Korea right now – very, very impressive for what they’re doing to defend their nations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3464477/pacom-commander-says-us-must-continue-modernization-of-strategic-capabilities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos