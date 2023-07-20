UK Weather: Some areas could see a month’s worth of rain this weekend | british news





Parts of the UK could see almost an entire month of rain this weekend, while southern Europe will experience a blistering heat wave.

Forecasters have predicted up to 80 millimeters of rain in the north of England, northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland and Wales from Saturday.

Average precipitation in July in England is 88 millimeters.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting “prosperous rain, occasional heavy rain” from Saturday as Britain’s wet July continues.

Wet weather is in stark contrast to southern Europe, which is in the midst of a fierce heatwave with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Italy and Greece.

The UK is on the other side of the jet stream that is heating up Europe, bringing low pressure and unstable weather.

‘Clogged’ jet streams can prolong heatwaves for weeks. Follow the latest weather updates.

Image: Map showing approaching rain

Forecasters say the jet stream is ‘stuck’ in its current pattern, but neither heat waves in Europe nor unstable weather in the UK are likely to change in the near term.

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said: “Low pressure will once again dominate the weather in Britain and Ireland this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across the country.”

Read more: German companies should consider ‘allowing employees to take naps’

“West Wales and south west England will receive 35 to 40 millimeters of rain within 24 hours, with localized up to 80 millimeters in the Welsh hills.

“In parts of northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, up to 80 millimeters of rain could fall on the hills in 48 hours from Saturday.

Get the latest 5-day forecast right where you are.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:17 The map shows heat waves across Europe this week.

“Some areas have already recorded 1.5 times their normal rainfall in July.”

On the expected winds, she added: “The strongest winds will be across the south of England and there may be coastal gales, but probably not as windy as last weekend. It will often be cool.”

According to the Met Office, prolonged rain and showers are possible most of the rest of the month.

A high pressure is expected to move from south-west England later this month, reducing the chance of rain in the area, but the Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures to “remain slightly below average for most of the year”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-parts-of-country-could-see-months-worth-of-rainfall-this-weekend-12924166 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos