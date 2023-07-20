



Visualized: The US$20 trillion economy by state

A sum of its parts, each US state plays a vital role in the country’s overall economy.

Texas, for example, generates economic output comparable to that of South Korea, and even a small geographic area like Washington, DC produces over $129 billion annually.

The visualization above uses 2022 annual data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to present each state’s or district’s actual gross domestic product (GDP) in chained 2012 dollars, while also highlighting personal income per capita.

A closer look at the States

California is by far the largest state economy in the United States with $2.9 trillion in real GDP, and if its face value ($3.6 trillion) is compared to national GDPs around the world, the Golden State’s GDP would rank 5th, just below Germany and Japan.

Here is an overview of the data:

RankStateReal GDP (chained 2012 dollars) 1California2 $900 billion 2Texas1 $900 billion 3New York1 $600 billion 4Florida1 $100 billion 5Illinois$798 billion 6Pennsylvania$726 billion 7Ohio$639 billion 8Georgia591 billion9Washington582 billionT9New Jersey$582 billion 11North Carolina$560 billion 12Massachusetts$544 billion 13Virginia$513 billion 14Michigan$490 billion 15Colorado$386 billion 16Maryland$369 billion 17Tennessee$368 billion 18Arizona$356 billion 19Indiana353 billion $20Minnesota350 billion $21Wisconsin31 $2 billion 22Missouri301 billion 23Connecticut253 billion 24Oregon235 billion 25South Carolina226 billion 26Louisiana217 billion 27Alabama213 billion 28Kentucky201 billion 29Utah192 billion 30Oklahoma191 billion 31 Iowa177 billion 32Nevada165 billion T32 Kansas $165 billion 34 District of Columbia $129 billion 35 Arkansas $127 billion 36 Nebraska $124 billion 37 Mississippi $105 billion 38 New Mexico $95 billion 39 Idaho $84 billion 40 New Hampshire $83 billion 41 Hawaii $75 billion 42 West Virginia $72 billion 43 Delaware $66 billion 44 Maine $6 5 billion 45 Rhode Island $55 billion 46 North Dakota $53 billion 47 South Dakota $50 billion T47 Montana $50 billion T47 Alaska $50 billion 50 Wyoming $36 billion 51 Vermont 31 billion US dollars 20 trillion dollars

Together, California, New York, and Texas make up nearly a third of the nation’s economy, totaling $6.3 trillion in real GDP in 2022. The only other state to hit the trillion-dollar mark is Florida with $1.1 trillion.

Texas’ economy is largely driven by industries such as advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, and defense. The state is also home to a number of large corporations, like Tesla and Texas Instruments, which make it a hub for jobs, innovation, and opportunity.

New York State is a leader in insurance, agribusiness, clean energy, and cybersecurity, among others. Zooming in on the New York area reveals huge sources of economic output in the tourism, media and financial services sectors.

Regional disparities

While the aforementioned states are the heavy hitters, the median GDP per state was well below $217 billion in 2022.

According to the BEA’s eight-region breakdown, all states in the Great Lakes region had above-median GDPs, reflecting the industrial strength of states like Illinois and Ohio. Most states in the Middle East region, including New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, also have GDPs above the nation’s median.

Comparatively, many states in the Plains region had lower GDPs, including Iowa and Kansas. Other states with lower GDPs (and generally lower populations) were spread across the country, including the lowest ranked Vermont in New England.

Personal income per capita

In addition to real GDP, this Voronoi diagram has been color-coded in terms of personal income per capita in each state. Here is an overview of those numbers:

RankStatePersonal income per capita 1District of Columbia $96,728 2Connecticut $84,972 3Massachusetts $84,945 4New Jersey $78,700 5New York $78,089 6California $77,339 7Washington $75,698 8New Hampshire $74,663 9Colorado $74,167 10Wyoming $71,342 11Maryland $70,730 12Alaska $68,919 13Illinois $68,822 14Virginia $68,211 15Minnesota $68,010 16North Dakota $66,184 17South Dakota $65,806 1 8Rhode Island $65,377 19Pennsylvania $6 5,167 20 Florida $63,597 21 Nebraska $63,321 22 Vermont $63,206 23 Oregon $62,767 24 Texas $61,985 25 Delaware $61,387 26 Nevada $61,282 27 Wisconsin $61,210 28 Hawaii $61,175 29,000 ansas $60,152 30 Maine $59,463 31 Iowa $58,905 32 Tennessee $58,279 33 Indiana $57,930 34 Utah $57,925 35 Ohio $57,880 36 Montana $57,719 37 North Carolina $57,416 38 Georgia $57,129 39Michigan $56,813 40Arizona $56,667 41Missouri $56,551 42Oklahoma $54,998 43Louisiana $54,622 44Idaho $54,537 4 5South Carolina $53,320 46Kentucky $52,109 47Arkansas $51,787 48New Mexico $51,500 49 Alabama $50,637 50 West Virginia $49,169 51 Mississippi $46,248 Economic Drivers and Future Growth

Many of the largest state economies are fueled by large urban populations. These metropolitan cities are the economic engines of the country, stimulating innovation and attracting new talent.

The NYC-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area is a prime example, generating over $2 trillion in economic output alone. Los Angeles generated $1.1 trillion.

While these are obvious and expected hubs, some new cities and states are beginning to attract new businesses and anticipate significant economic growth. North Carolina, for example, has been ranked as the best US state in which to do business, thanks to a number of factors such as easy access to capital and a strong culture of technology and innovation.

Over time, the centers of economic power may slowly shift in the United States, but for now, the top contributors to the country’s GDP far outweigh the others.

