YouTube Premium quietly raises subscription prices in the US





Google has quietly increased its YouTube Premium subscription prices for newcomers to the US (via 9to5Google).

Individual YouTube Premium subscriptions are now $13.99 per month, up $2 from the previous price of $11.99. Signing up for a monthly subscription from the iOS YouTube app has also increased to $18.99 from $15.99.

Annual plans went from $119.99 to $139.99, introducing a $20 hike, while the student plan also went from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month. The only unchanged plan is the Family plan, which is still $22.99 per month.

YouTube is also increasing the price of Music Premium from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

Google has yet to officially announce the price increases, but the increases are already evident on YouTube’s Premium plan sign-up webpage. For non-subscribers, the one-month free trial offer of YouTube Premium is still in place.

Presumably, existing subscribers will soon be notified that they’ll start paying the new prices at some point, perhaps when their monthly or annual subscriptions renew, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to be sure.

In the UK and elsewhere, prices for YouTube Premium subscriptions appear unchanged – at least for now.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free video playback, the ability to play videos while using other apps or when a device’s screen is locked, an option to download videos for offline playback, and more.

