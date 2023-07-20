



The UK’s biggest wealth manager has been buying bonds and selling stocks in preparation for a significant downturn, warning the Bank of England will inevitably send the economy into recession despite signs of cooling inflation.

Sonja Laud, chief investment officer at Legal & General Investment Management, which manages 1.3 trillion assets, said slowing inflation this week is not a sign that the UK can avoid a recession.

It’s a huge relief that inflation in the UK is lower than expected, but if you look at the actual figures it’s still very high and we shouldn’t forget this, she told the Financial Times. We have no doubt that raising interest rates will slow the economy. Because otherwise inflation won’t be low enough for central banks to take their foot off the pedal.

Data released on Wednesday showed the UK’s annual inflation rate fell to 7.9% last month, the lowest level in 15 months, bringing relief to markets after four months of unexpectedly high inflation. Nonetheless, the BoE still lags far behind its international counterparts in its efforts to bring inflation down to its target of 2%. Figures earlier this month showed that US consumer prices rose 3% year-over-year in June, while Eurozone inflation hit 5.5%.

Laud said he was positioning the UK recession as part of a broader global recession, including the US, where a sharp drop in inflation has sparked widespread predictions of a soft landing for the economy. But she said the UK housing market is particularly vulnerable to higher interest rates, where BoE rate hikes are quickly passed on to mortgage lenders.

While both UK government bonds and equities tend to struggle in a rising interest rate environment, Laud expects fixed income to benefit from a new appetite for safety.

Whenever inflation concerns dominate the story, you have a positive bond-equity correlation, but when growth dominates, you have a negative correlation, she said. In a downturn, we expect bonds to perform as they always have.

Sonja Laud said Britain’s political uncertainty has prevented foreign investors from investing in the country. Bloomberg

Given the dramatic correction in the pricing of UK debt in recent months, Laud warned that she likes gilts and that the company recently bought them but their appeal is more limited for non-UK-based investors.

The appeal of gilt depends on whether you need to hedge the currency, she said. She may not be very interesting if you are not in the UK and have to consider currency.

Gilts led the bond market rally this week, but the British pound was down 1.7% against the dollar from Tuesday’s peak.

The laudatory commentary reflected a broader trend of domestic investors turning to the gold rim for higher returns, while large international investors were more cautious, fearing the country’s overinflation problems and uncertain policy prospects.

Figures from BNY Mellon, which controls about one-fifth of global financial assets, showed net inflows of $13.4 billion into UK 10-year bonds this year, most of which were gilt bonds, with cross-border transactions generating a net outflow of $6 billion.

Laud said political uncertainty in the UK has prevented foreign investors from investing in the country and some investors will have to wait for more clarity on questions about how post-Brexit relations will affect trade flows.

LGIM is the UK’s largest provider of defined contribution pensions and is preparing to implement the Jeremy Hunts initiative to invest 5% of those pension funds in private equity by 2030. Laud said the move would help in an attempt to revive the depressed UK stock market, but would like to see an approach that encompasses all other aspects as well.

We can certainly do more to provide funding in the first place, but we need to make sure we provide the right environment for these companies to stay, grow, and have the right labor market. The right supporting technology structure, the overall framework before deciding where a company will go public is important, she said.

