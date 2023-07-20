USWNT World Cup camp report: Rookies rely on veterans





Jeff Carlisle, American Football CorrespondentJul 20, 2023

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sophia Smith, right, is grateful for the wisdom of World Cup veterans such as Alex Morgan, left, as this USA team continues to polish up ahead of its opener against Vietnam. She's not the only one either.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The United States Women’s National Team opener at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is just over 48 hours away. As such, the pressure ahead of the first game – even if it’s relative minnows from Vietnam, ranked 32nd in the world according to FIFA – is mounting, and for the 14 American players experiencing their first World Cup, they are about to step into a brave new world.

The attention will be unlike anything World Cup debutants have ever seen. Granted, the band has faced such hardships throughout their career, otherwise they wouldn’t have gotten this far. Players like Sophia Smith and Emily Fox have represented the United States at the World Youth Championships, and there’s a general awareness of what it means to be on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“Being on this team comes with a big target on your back,” Smith said. “It comes with pressure, it comes with a big platform, and we all know that’s nothing new.”

But the World Cup is something special, with orders of magnitude finer than they’ve seen before. Expectations are also incredibly high. The United States have won four World Cups and are looking to complete a historic treble. Nothing less than winning the tournament is acceptable.

So what’s the best way to deal? Preparation is key, and that can include leaning on veterans like Kelley O’Hara for guidance.

“I think it’s about understanding what you’re about to get into, and I think this group understands that,” said O’Hara, who was part of two World Cup-winning squads. “And then I think it’s just the little things: the details, the intangibles. The mentality is like an intangible. But if you have the preparation, if you’ve honed in on the details, I feel like the mentality can be there and it’s a lot easier because you’re prepared and ready for anything.”

Part of that preparation is getting a sense of what it’s like to play on such a big occasion, and there are several approaches that can be taken depending on the culture of the team. On some teams, there’s a sink or swim mentality, “You’re on your own, kid.” The best will rise to the top, or so we think. It could work in a club team, where the pressure of the season is more spread out. But in a national team, which requires achieving optimal performance over a shorter period, the needs are more immediate.

The USWNT therefore takes a decidedly different approach. The helping hand – or in this case, the voice – will help get everyone to the top of the mountain. Because of this, a significant amount of learning from veterans to World Cup rookies takes place, to better ensure that the whole group is as well informed as possible about what to expect. And when you have veterans like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in the band, it behooves newcomers to listen.

“They’re just such big personalities,” Smith said of the veterans. “And at any time, if something is difficult or if a young player is like, ‘Oh, today [is hard]’, they remind us that this is what it takes. That’s what that environment is, and they’ve been there, they’ve done it, they’ve gone through everything to do it.”

Usually this comes in the form of memories of what it took to win the toughest days. Maybe the opposition had the upper hand for a spell. Maybe USA even lost a goal. Or maybe the team wasn’t pulling in the same direction as much as they should. Finding solutions in these moments separates the champion teams from the chasing pack.

“I think all of these stories have helped all of us young players, or players who don’t have experience in world tournaments, to know what to expect and to learn to accept it and to learn to understand everything and to know that it’s a really cool experience, the good and the bad,” Smith said. “So just them sharing their experience with us, it’s been so valuable for us to learn and be prepared for what’s about to happen.”

All of these players are used to being at least one of the best players in their respective teams, but the national team is obviously a different challenge in that not everyone will be able to play. Veterans have also provided advice on this.

“We have a team that talks about the pressures and the external pressures that are happening,” Fox said. “And really it was cool to hear the veterans and how we can lean on them and that they’ve gone through all the positions, whether it’s starter, no starter, coming in, all those things.”

However, inexperience is a relative term. Eight of the 14 players participating in their first World Cup have at least 25 international appearances with the United States. This leaves some players free to pursue leadership opportunities when they can.

“I think everybody’s a leader and everybody’s an influence,” said Fox, who has 29 caps. “So whether it’s like your subgroup or the people you sit down with at lunch, I think everyone has seen that they have an impact and they can be a leader. And show your support for everyone on the team.”

That said, stories and knowledge can only take a player so far. At some point, success on the pitch comes down to a player meeting the moment and using the experiences they already have.

For 14 American players, this first game against Vietnam will be the first test of the World Cup.

