New 2024 MINI Cooper Electric Interior Revealed





We’ve already seen MINI give the new MINI Cooper a sleeker, more high-tech look for its next-generation EV and petrol-powered models. But now, the British brand has unveiled for the first time an overhauled cabin complete with premium infotainment and some clever personalization features.

The new MINI hatch bears the famous MINI Cooper name for all models of this generation and, like other MINIs throughout its history, features a large rounded rhombus in the center of the cabin. What was once a simple speedo is now an ultra-slim OLED screen measuring 9.4 inches in diameter. All MINI Cooper models will get this as the centerpiece of the dashboard, where speed, media and all customization options (aplenty) are displayed. Along with this information, EV data on charging status and usable range are displayed on MINI Cooper Electric models.

The car runs the new OS9 operating system, called the MINI Interaction Unit, and owners can select different themes from a menu that changes the look and feel of the screen and interior lighting.

These MINI Experience modes range from Core to Balance and Timeless, the latter offering a digital depiction of the classic Mini speedo on the center screen. There is also a private mode that allows users to upload a background photo of their choice. The system then detects the primary colors in the photo and expands them across the screen to better integrate the image.

The navigation map can also be displayed in the center of the screen, and the edges of the Apple CarPlay projection are sampled to expand the view to the full area of ​​the circular screen for iOS users. The Android Auto feature is also included, but due to technical factors, it is only displayed in a square box on a round screen. MINI says there will be ‘easter eggs’ dotted around the infotainment system, and these surprise and delight features are at the heart of how every MINI feels.

LED ambient lighting under the fabric dash panel insert and around the centrally hidden air vents is combined with LED projections that shine from the roof to the top of the dash. The color and pattern of the LEDs reflected on the panel change depending on the mode, and the Go-Kart mode shows a more sporty design.

There’s a 3D heads-up display mounted in front of the driver and a new multifunction steering wheel similar in shape and button layout to those used in some BMWs.

Ostensibly, it’s a two-spoke wheel with a third spoke that adds a bit more design flair by making the fabric taut. One of the wheel-mounted buttons is for MINI’s new voice control system, but it can also be activated with voice prompts and used to control many of the car’s new functions.

Auto Express rode the new car at a preview event in Germany. The driving position is as sporty as one would expect from a MINI, despite the electric version’s floor-mounted battery. The trademark ‘panoramic’ view forward framed by the upright windscreen’s A-pillars is retained and visibility is good.

Should I sell my car?

Find the best offers from over 5,000 dealers. It’s that easy.

As the MINI Cooper moves to a three-door-only lineup, rear access isn’t the easiest, and once you’re seated in the back, legroom is small, but headroom is decent. Because the MINI EV is designed with use in urban areas in mind, it helps keep its footprint small at a minimum.

New MINI Cooper exterior design

We’ve seen the new electric MINI Cooper test several times, but now it’s the turn of the hot petrol Cooper S model.

The exterior will follow the design of the electric Cooper SE version, but with a few small differences indicating that it has a petrol engine. The front end has more cooling ducts, including an open grille, but one important element is missing, the traditional bonnet vents.

On the side, there is some camouflage covering the emblems on the front wings that are commonly used to represent the hot Cooper S. We usually see the Cooper S go with a more aggressive wide body with a contrasting roof color, twin strips on the bonnet and black mirror caps, and the new car is no exception.

We’re used to seeing twin central exhaust systems, but the rear of this car features a new central single outlet exhaust. There is also a rear spoiler that further emphasizes the sportiness of the Cooper S.

mini cooper electric

The next-generation electric MINI Cooper was also captured in full production trim during filming in Los Angeles. Sitting on a bespoke EV platform, the new car will sport an equally fresh design that carries MINI’s iconic design cues in a new look.

Filmed in hot Cooper SE trim, the retro Supermini looks much cleaner than the previous generation thanks to the removal of the plastic wheel arch cladding that has defined the modern MINI’s aesthetic since its 2000 debut. The original new MINI designed by Frank Stephenson has become a modern icon in its own right over the years, making any reinvention a tough task to do well.

This same emphasis on clean design is found in the lights, grille and other exterior details, but the body itself is actually much more complex with new creases and lines creating unusual highlights and reflections. This contrasts with the familiar silhouette and upper body design of previous MINIs, in this case with a floating roof and blacked-out pillars painted in a contrasting white finish. The rear design has also been updated with new rear lights combined with glossy black panels.

Powertrain and latest JCW version

The name Cooper has long been synonymous with the sporty version of MINI, but from the new generation it will become a model name in its own right. The electric MINI Cooper will be built in China on a platform jointly developed by BMW and Chinese SUV manufacturer Great Wall.

The petrol-powered MINI will live on as production continues at BMW’s Oxford plant, with substantial updates to existing models set to arrive within the next 12 months. Although the technology used in the ICE and EV versions are different, the two will continue to share similar design themes.

The entry-level electric Cooper Electric model uses a 40 kWh battery, with higher-spec SE versions up to 54 kWh. The E potentially reaches 200 miles and the SE approaches 250 miles, significantly increasing range over the current MINI Electric.

MINI has hinted that a high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) version of the new EV is in development and will likely be fully electrified. Bernd Krber (succeeded by Stefanie Wurst, boss of MINI in 2019) previously suggested: We must define JCW in an electrified context and era. But it is possible. There are no problems, no contradictions.

The MINI Cooper models will be launched ahead of the next Countryman and Countryman Electric, with the debut of the electric car set for the next two months. An Oxford-built petrol model with the still-familiar 1.5-litre engine will be available in a few months.

We should expect the petrol Cooper S to see a power boost over the older model’s 176bhp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

Read our list of the best superminis on sale right now…

Seans has been working since 2010 on PistonHeads, MSN Cars, Which? Motorsport publications specializing in Cars, Race Tech, most recently Auto Express and sister titles Carbuyer and DrivingElectric.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/mini/mini/107999/new-2024-mini-cooper-electric-interior-unveiled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos