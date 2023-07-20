Survey of 30 American cities: nearly 10% drop in homicides in 2023





In 2020, amid the disruptions of the pandemic and social upheaval following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the United States saw the largest increase in its homicide rate in modern history. Now, more than three years into the pandemic, the country is on track to record one of its largest, if not largest, annual declines in homicides, according to a report released Thursday.

Even so, violent crime is still dramatically higher than before the pandemic, the benchmark that police and city leaders are scrambling to return to, as cities remain awash with guns.

In the new report, the nonpartisan Criminal Justice Council examined crime data from 30 U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Denver, and found that in the first half of the year there were 202 fewer homicides, a drop of more than 9%. Yet homicides in these cities are 24% higher than the same time in 2019.

I would call the result encouraging, said Richard Rosenfeld, professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who was the main author of the report. No reason to rejoice. Most cities have not returned to the homicide levels that prevailed just before the peak of the pandemic. So we have a long way to go.

The latest data offers at least one encouraging sign that the rise in violent crime during the pandemic has not ushered in a new era of steadily rising crime, as many experts have worried. But the data is limited to cities in which the council could obtain data, and the authors cautioned that for some categories only a few cities have released statistics.

Gun assaults, for example, were down 5.6%, a positive sign for gun violence overall, but that was only based on the 10 cities in the study that provided gun assault data. Thefts, burglaries and robberies have also decreased. Car thefts, which have increased dramatically in recent years, in part due to the ease with which teenagers have been able to steal Kia and Hyundai models, have increased further.

The council began tracking crime early in the pandemic, seeking to provide a snapshot of national trends and fill the gap in comprehensive data from government agencies. The FBI, which typically releases national statistics in the fall for the previous year, was hampered by the 2021 move to a new reporting system that saw several major cities, such as Chicago and New York, fail to submit data.

Just as criminologists struggle to reach a consensus to explain sudden increases in crime like the United States in 2020, concrete explanations for the drop in crime are just as elusive.

It’s like explaining the score at halftime, said Jeff Asher, a New Orleans-based crime analyst who tracks homicides in American cities and law enforcement personnel. Even if you’re ahead by two touchdowns, it’s still halftime. And so understanding that context makes it hard to say, Oh, it’s because it’s x, y, or z. We don’t have a good understanding yet. And it will be a little while before we have an understanding.

But many agree that the disruptions of the pandemic, social isolation, school closures and loss of jobs have likely led to an increase in crime. More controversial is an unproven theory cited by some experts that amid the social unrest following Mr Floyd’s killing, officers in some places withdrew from law enforcement and some citizens, suspicious of law enforcement, stopped working with the police.

Notably, violent crime has declined at a time when many police departments are smaller than they were before the pandemic. While funding for the police movement, which grew out of the Floyd protests, lost momentum as crime rose, police numbers declined in many cities as officers retired or resigned and many departments struggled to recruit new officers in a competitive U.S. job market. The result for some big cities has been an involuntary experience of what a smaller police department looks like.

Los Angeles, for example, has lost about 1,000 officers since 2019, had about 9,200 officers at the end of last year, and hundreds of civilian workers. And yet, homicides are down more than 20% this year, and overall gun violence has fallen at a similar rate.

We’re still not done getting back to the levels of crime, the levels of community safety, that we saw just four years ago, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in an interview. He added: Were not at home due to the persistence of gun violence and the persistence of too many weapons in too many hands.

With fewer officers, Moore said the department is relying on overtime and focusing resources on the most serious violent and property crimes. He said the department isn’t responding as quickly as it used to to smaller issues, like neighborhood disputes or loud late-night parties. The department’s goal is to hire 700 more officers and 300 civilians this year.

Service levels have been hit, he said, adding that the change has come at the expense of community members who typically only interact with police on this type of lower-level issue. This worries me because it undermines their sense of trust and their sense of security in the ministry and in government, he said.

A similar dynamic of smaller departments and lower crime also played out in Philadelphia, which had about 5,800 officers at the end of last year, more than 700 fewer than in 2019. The city saw homicides drop more than 20% and spent millions on overtime.

In Minneapolis, whose homicide data is not included in the councils’ report, violent crime has also dropped significantly and the department has about 300 fewer officers than in 2019. To maintain the reduction in crime, the department said it will focus its limited resources this summer on crime hotspots in the city.

Even with increases in recent years, violent crime is still well below its historic highs reached in the early 1990s. During periods of the past century when murder and violent crime have increased, policymakers have responded with ever tougher criminal justice policies: mandatory minimum sentences for drug-related crimes, tough new laws for juvenile offenders, and massive increases in policing, all of which have led to mass incarcerations. .

And as crime has risen in recent years, some mayors and governors have responded with harsh anti-crime rhetoric. But, at least so far, there haven’t been major policy shifts toward more punitive measures like in the 1980s and 1990s, said Columbia Law School crime and policing expert Jeffrey A. Fagan. Efforts to overhaul bail systems continue and progressive prosecutors are being elected in many cities, which he said showed you really don’t need these tough measures that have been put in place to bring down violence rates and murder rates.

