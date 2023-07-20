Bank Account Closure: What the New Rules Mean for UK Customers | Banking and Architectural Association





After the fuss over the closure of the Nigel Farages account at Coutts, a monopoly private bank, the government introduced new rules to crack down on unfair bank account closures.

Alison Rose, CEO of the bank’s parent company, NatWest Group, apologized for the mishandling of the incident, but in a letter to Farage, she did not come close to reinstating him as a Coutts customer. Take a look at what these changes mean for banking customers across the UK.

What are my rights to a UK bank account?

Everyone in the UK has the legal right to have a primary bank account so they can receive and pay payments.

The rule, which came into effect under the 2015 Settlement Accounts Regulations introduced into European legislation prior to Brexit, gave people in the UK and other member states the right to have primary bank accounts protected from discrimination.

The bill states: Credit institutions must not discriminate against consumers lawfully residing in the European Union on the grounds of nationality or residence or any other grounds referred to in Article 21 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union when consumers apply for or access payment accounts.

The Charter of Rights states: Any discrimination based on such grounds as sex, race, color, ethnic or social origin, genetic characteristics, language, religion or belief, political or other opinion, minority membership, property, birth, disability, age or sexual orientation is prohibited.

So Farage violated his rights?

Anyone can get a standard bank account, but like most businesses, UK banks can refuse additional services to their customers for a number of reasons, from threats of violence against bank employees to allegations of financial crimes.

Lenders may also close or reject accounts if they believe that customers pose a risk to their reputation. This was one of the main reasons Coutts cited in deciding to close the former Ukip leader’s account, according to internal documents obtained and made public on Wednesday.

Banks cannot tell customers if their accounts have been closed due to alleged financial crimes. However, voluntary guidance issued by banking lobby group UK Finance in 2019 requires banks closing accounts for other reasons to explain their decision to customers in an understandable and sensitive manner, as far as is practicable and permissible.

How and why do banks monitor customer comments?

Banks have a legal obligation to monitor customer accounts and assess risk based on the information they collect. Politically Exposed Persons Individuals who are considered to be at higher risk of bribery or corruption due to their role as public officials will require additional oversight.

Banks may also monitor social media accounts and credit data, as well as negative media coverage of their customers, but this is usually to identify persons potentially capable of carrying out criminal activities.

According to Coutt’s internal report, the bank was concerned about Farage’s xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views and believed maintaining his account posed a reputational risk. The report highlighted his relationship with politicians like Donald Trump and his views on issues including immigration and Russia. Some of Farages’ comments were inconsistent with our views or objectives.

The government said new rules would bar banks from making such assessments to protect freedom of expression.

How will the changes proposed by the government be implemented?

FCA began a three-month regulatory review of politically exposed figures such as Farage in late June. Behind the ministers’ calls for reform, Brussels also needs to move away from what it considers to be overly stringent rules currently under review.

Under the current regime, authorities must consider the risks of politically exposed people at home and abroad in the same way. International rules established by the Financial Action Task Force allow for more casual contact with domestic individuals.

FCA has not started a review yet. It may take up to 12 months to recommend reform.

What are the changes?

Banks must give customers 30 to 90 days’ notice before closing accounts or downgrading services.

Banks are also given new mandates to provide greater transparency to their customers and support efforts to reverse their decisions by detailing the reasons for closing their bank accounts.

However, Treasurys rules can conflict with cases where a customer is accused of committing a criminal act. The National Crime Agency may lobby against the change if it believes explaining to bank customers why their accounts were lost and extending the time to appeal will have the effect of weakening criminal investigations.

