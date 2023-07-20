Cluster munitions: Ukraine began using US-supplied cluster munitions in combat





Ukrainian troops have begun firing US-supplied cluster munitions as part of their counteroffensive against Russia, according to two US officials and another person briefed on the matter.

The United States is still awaiting updates from Ukrainian forces on the effectiveness of munitions on the battlefield, one of the officials said.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby confirmed later Thursday that Ukrainian forces had started using the munitions.

They use them wisely. They use them effectively and they actually impact Russian defensive formations and Russian defensive maneuvers. I think I can leave it at that, Kirby told reporters.

The United States announced on July 8 that it would send the controversial ordnance, and it was delivered to Ukrainian forces about a week later, as CNN first reported.

Brig. General Oleksandr Tarnavsky told CNN during an interview in central Ukraine last week that ammunition can dramatically change (the battlefield).

The enemy also understands that by obtaining this ammunition we will have an advantage, Tarnavsky said.

Cluster munitions disperse bombs over wide areas, which would allow Ukrainian forces to target greater concentrations of Russian forces and equipment with fewer rounds.

But bombs also may not explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, like landmines. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and other key US allies have banned the munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but the United States and Ukraine are not signatories to the ban.

The United States sent the M864 and M483A1 cluster munitions models, CNN reported, which the administration says have been tested in recent years to ensure they have a misfire rate of less than 2.35%. The misfire rate refers to the percentage of bombs that fail to explode and pose a risk to civilians.

The United States decided to send the cluster munitions primarily to help alleviate a potential ammunition shortage on the front lines. It is unclear whether the large amount of artillery munitions that Ukrainian forces expend on a day-to-day basis would have been sustainable in the long term without cluster munitions, military officials and analysts said.

CNN reported earlier this week that the United States and Europe are struggling to supply Ukraine with the large amount of ammunition it will need for a prolonged counteroffensive against Russia, and Western nations are racing to ramp up production to avoid battlefield shortages that could hamper Ukraine’s progress.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week that Ukrainians have made a written commitment to use cluster munitions only in appropriate places and not in populated areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that Russia has a stockpile of cluster munitions and would consider using them against Ukraine if they are used against us. But Russia has already used the ammunition several times in Ukraine, CNN previously reported, including in densely populated areas.

In March, the United Nations said it had compiled credible reports that Russian forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times. A CNN investigation last year found the Kremlin fired 11 cluster rockets at Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, during the early days of the war.

