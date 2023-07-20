



The Met Office’s latest forecast is for remaining rain in central and eastern England to clear on Wednesday, with sunshine and showers expected throughout the day.

The central and eastern regions are expected to see the highest frequency and intensity of showers, according to a Met spokesperson. Wednesday will be much warmer than Tuesday.

Temperatures in the UK are less likely to reach 40C after unsettled July weather.

Met Office spokeswoman Grahame Madge said the long-term forecast suggests a return of some heat in August, but there’s no sign of temperatures reaching 40C.

Madge said there was no forecast signal that temperatures would reach critical mass this year.

The chance of reaching 40C is about 1%, so it’s unlikely in any given year, but of course it’s possible.

The Met Office update comes as Europe simmers in extreme heat, partly due to temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s, triggering wildfires and health alerts.

On Tuesday, forecasters predicted the weather would be mostly dry, warm in the far south and partly sunny. However, in the northern region, it was expected that it would spread to the northeast during the day and become stronger everywhere, so there was still no sign of stopping.

The next few days are expected to be cloudy, but showers are expected to diminish as the rain stops early in the morning.

This July, the UK was expected to be hotter than usual amid globally worrisome conditions as extreme heat from the climate crisis and El Niño hit countries in the northern hemisphere.

The UK Met Office said the UK witnessed its hottest June on record as a result of background warming of the Earth’s atmosphere due to human-induced climate change.

However, since the beginning of July, unstable conditions have taken over the UK, bringing rain, gusts and thunderstorms and lowering mercury in stark contrast to Europe.

The Met Office said the Atlantic low pressure system would bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain or showers to many parts of the UK, bringing down temperatures.

“This is an unusual time with such strong winds and a lot of people are vacationing or planning outdoor activities, which can cause some setbacks,” said Andy Page, chief meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms can also create standing water and spray on roads, resulting in difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to soften by evening,” he said.

The National Weather Service said showers would ease in the eastern region on Wednesday evening. Most areas will experience dry conditions until midnight, with a few showers in the north of Scotland. The weather is expected to be rather chilly.

Thursday will start bright and sunny for many, but showers will begin to develop as the morning progresses. Despite the showers, the weather is still pleasant, occasionally sunny and temperatures are close to average for this time of year.

