Why Travis King, the US soldier who crossed into North Korea, could prove to be a ‘nuisance’ for Kim Jong Un’s regime





The U.S. Army Korea is investigating the possibility that Private 2nd Class Travis King has been planning for some time to defect to North Korea.

This may be bad news for Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea a few years ago, wrote on Facebook:

“US soldiers who have crossed over/defected to North Korea are inevitably a nuisance because the cost-effectiveness is low in the long run.”

An undated file photo obtained by Reuters shows US Army Private 2nd Class Travis King. Reuters

Thae, who is now a lawmaker, recalled the case of another defector whose care and management proved a costly burden for Pyongyang.

“A professional security and surveillance team had to be put in place…an interpreter, and a private vehicle, driver and accommodation had to be arranged,” he wrote.

While King’s decision to rush to North Korea may have some propaganda value for Kim Jong Un, the soldier also poses a problem for a regime bound by its own rigid rules.

For starters, his arrival broke North Korean law.

It is illegal to enter North Korea without documents or official permission. While this may sound absurd to most people, Pyongyang believes with some justification that it is necessary to deter people who might have a mission – think religious aid groups – from sneaking into the Hermit Kingdom.

A former U.S. official specializing in North Korea told CBS News that when the United States complained about the treatment of several Americans who entered the North illegally, Pyongyang responded by asking the United States to do a better job of keeping its citizens in check.

This means that King’s fate will not be decided in haste. At the very least, North Korea must take steps to try and convict him for illegal entry. Only then, perhaps, will it send him back across the border – technically known as the Military Demarcation Line – to face the music back home.

Professor Yang Moo-jin of Seoul University of North Korean Studies told CBS News that even if King defected with the intention of staying, he would likely change his mind.

“He wouldn’t blend into North Korean society and would ask to be sent back to the United States,” he said.

Over the past three decades, 11 US citizens have been detained after accidentally or deliberately illegally entering North Korea. All were eventually released, although some required high-level diplomatic intervention.

Since then, times have changed. Diplomatic intervention has become nearly impossible since North Korea sealed its borders at the start of the pandemic. Almost all foreign officials have been forced to leave the country. This includes representatives of Sweden, the United States’ “protective power” in the North, who may have lobbied for access to King.

Although as a soldier he has limited intelligence value to the North Koreans, King is required to be debriefed by state security.

They’ll assess whether he really is a defector and whether his fantastical story about slipping out of the airport and onto a DMZ tour bus holds up. They will also have to convince the leaders that he is neither a provocateur nor an undercover agent.

Only then could he be allowed to stay. An expert suggested he might be useful as an English teacher, or perhaps as an editor for English versions of state media. In the 1960s, after the Korean War, some American military defectors ended up playing the roles of ugly American capitalist villains in North Korean films.

If Pyongyang decides it’s more trouble than it’s worth, Professor Yang suggested Kim Jong Un could even use it to kick off negotiations.

North Korea could host a high-level US envoy to broker King’s return, Yang suggested, and use him as a catalyst for direct US-DPRK talks.

But the United States says it is already open to talks. It’s just that at the moment Kim Jong Un is not interested. The unexpected arrival of a 23-year-old American defector is unlikely to change his mind.

More Elizabeth Palmer

Elizabeth Palmer has been a CBS News correspondent since August 2000. She has been based in London since late 2003, after being based in Moscow (2000-03). Palmer primarily reports for the “CBS Evening News”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/travis-king-us-soldier-north-korea-may-be-nuisance-for-regime/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos