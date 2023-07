Viaplay exits UK sports broadcasting market to focus on Northern Europe and the Netherlands

Launched last year in the UK only, Viaplay sports rights include URC, NHL, LaLiga and Uefa qualifiers.

Streaming service Viaplay has confirmed plans to leave the UK to focus on its core markets in Northern Europe and the Netherlands, just a year after acquiring Premier Sports to build out its sports portfolio.

The company struggled with rapid expansion costs, subscriber churn and declining advertising revenue, leading to a restructuring and the departure of former CEO Anders Jensen in June.

His replacement, Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, has already warned that sales will be well below previous forecasts and confirmed the scale of the problem when he released the company’s second-quarter results.

Lindemann said that investments in some content were not paying off and sacrificed values ​​to gain more subscribers.

He said Viaplay would undertake an extensive review and cost-cutting action program, cutting its workforce by a quarter and moving out of non-core markets. This includes the United Kingdom as well as the United States, Canada, Poland and the Baltic States.

The mode of departure has yet to be determined, with a possible sale or termination.

Moving forward, Lindemann said, we will focus on the Nordic market with a new operating model, the right mix of content, developing a soon-to-be-profitable Dutch operation, and selling international content through Viaplay Select.

We focus our attention and resources on markets where we can compete for the long term and ensure that our products are relevant, popular and generate sound returns.

sports pro says

Viaplay’s decision to leave the UK will be a setback for rights holders who expected further competition to generate revenue, but an even bigger blow to those already working with the company. Viaplays’ struggles have been well-documented, but considering their previous investments, the sudden departure is surprising.

The platform’s menu of Nordic dramas and live sports was intriguing, but the UK$30 million (US$38.7 million) acquisition of Premier Sports built a solid portfolio of rights. These included the United Rugby Championship (URC), National Hockey League (NHL), Scottish Cup, LaLiga, Uefas international qualifiers, handball, winter sports and darts.

Third parties can take an interest in Viaplays subscriber base and diverse range of content to bolster their own sports streaming ambitions. If not, some properties may be concerned about prospects elsewhere.

The Premier League will also keep an eye on progress as Viaplay owns the rights to the top flight of English football in Poland and the Baltics and is a much bigger player in both regions.

